The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, has been awarded a $357 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to rebuild a portion of Tyndall Airforce Base (AFB) that will result in more resilient infrastructure to address future climate-change challenges.

The Two-Phase Design and Construction Site Development and Utilities Phases I and II contract in Panama Beach, Fla., is a design-build project that is part of a larger multi-billion AFB recovery plan taking place over the next five to seven years. The package consists of roadways, fencing, lighting, parking, water, wastewater, electrical, storm water, communications, fire protection infrastructure and other related works. Work is expected to start in the summer of 2022 and conclude mid-year 2026.

Tyndall AFB is home to the 325th Fighter Wing of the United States Air Force. In 2018, Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm, hit the base. Every Tyndall AFB facility was damaged to some degree from the 155-mph winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall. Recently built structures, historical facilities, and infrastructure, including utilities, roads and pavement, were impacted. This contract and other programmed projects will make the base more resistant to storm damage in the future.

Lane has a long history of constructing sustainable infrastructure to help transform America's military bases. Most recent work was completed at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., and Eglin Air Force Base in the western Florida Panhandle.

