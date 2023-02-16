See Link-Belt excavators and innovations in action at booths W42000 and F9241.

LBX Company, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., manufactures and markets Link-Belt excavators, forestry and material handling equipment.

William Dana Ewart patented the Link-Belt drive chain in 1874, laying the groundwork for a company based on problem-solving through hard work, creativity and innovation. When Link-Belt later introduced power hydraulic controls, they quickly rendered all other systems outdated and established a benchmark for the industry for years to come.

In 1998, LBX Company became a stand-alone company, representing the Link-Belt excavator, forestry and material handling equipment lines. Continuing to make strides in power and reliability, LBX Company is excited to announce its new 40B Series of forestry equipment and X4S Series of excavators.

The 40B Series boasts design improvements that increase cooling performance, debris management and serviceability. The 4040B TL seeing an increase in engine horsepower of 20 percent. Coupled with increased cooling performance and airflow management, the 4040B TL is sure to keep going as long as you will.

With serviceability and debris management in mind, customers can remove the dust screen from the ground or catwalk to clean and reinstall it quickly and easily. Site awareness is always key. With 40B Series, you get a 270-degree birds-eye view with the WAVES system standard. Couple all this with fuel consumption and productivity, it's a win-win, according to the company.

Link-Belt X4S excavators are Tier IV Final certified and built to save money on fuel without sacrificing strength. The new 355 X4S has a shortened tail swing with plenty of balance and power, giving it the versatility to meet the growing needs of today's busy contractors. A 270-degree birds-eye view with the WAVES system standard and a 10-in. monitor offers better visibility during operation, while superior cycle time, lower fuel consumption, and fuel monitoring are included.

LBX has always been at the forefront of advancements in construction equipment technology. Precision Grade technology — powered by Trimble Earthworks — enables operators of all skill levels to see the bucket position relative to the desired grade as they work. Visual and audible cues ensure operators meet their target grade precisely the first time.

Equipment advancements like these are supported by a strong LBX dealer network, offering its owners ongoing sales, parts, service and technical support. Visit the ConExpo Festival Grounds and West Hall to see the Link-Belt excavators and innovations in action at Booth #W42000 and F9241.

