LBX Company Adds Amarillo Machinery in Texas Panhandle

Amarillo Machinery is located at 6100 I-40 E in Amarillo, Texas 79118.

LBX Company LLC recently announced the addition of Amarillo Machinery Company Inc. as the dealer of Link-Belt hydraulic excavators, material handlers and parts in Texas.

This location will serve the counties of Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hardeman, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher and Wheeler.

"We're always excited to partner with a strong construction equipment dealer like AMC," said Chris Wise, distribution development manager, LBX Company. "They have strong industry knowledge and the right experience to fully service and support their growing customer base. I have full confidence in their ability to be successful with the Link-Belt Excavator line."

"Amarillo Machinery is proud to represent the Link-Belt excavator line," said Dallas McMann, general manager of Amarillo Machinery Co. "We look forward to a great partnership that will be able to help maximize the customer return on investment with the Link-Belt excavators. Link-Belt's values and goals match up well with Amarillo Machinery. Their understanding of taking care of our customers is top priority from quality of machine, parts and service. We are getting a partner who has shown the willingness to continue adding technology and safety features to make their machine stand out from the rest."

For more information on Amarillo Machinery, call 806/372-7800.

For more information about LBX, visit lbxco.com.