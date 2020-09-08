--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

LBX Company Adds Amarillo Machinery in Texas Panhandle

Tue September 08, 2020 - West Edition #19
LBX

Amarillo Machinery is located at 6100 I-40 E in Amarillo, Texas 79118.
Amarillo Machinery is located at 6100 I-40 E in Amarillo, Texas 79118.
Amarillo Machinery is located at 6100 I-40 E in Amarillo, Texas 79118.


LBX Company LLC recently announced the addition of Amarillo Machinery Company Inc. as the dealer of Link-Belt hydraulic excavators, material handlers and parts in Texas.

Amarillo Machinery is located at 6100 I-40 E in Amarillo, Texas 79118.

This location will serve the counties of Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hardeman, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher and Wheeler.

"We're always excited to partner with a strong construction equipment dealer like AMC," said Chris Wise, distribution development manager, LBX Company. "They have strong industry knowledge and the right experience to fully service and support their growing customer base. I have full confidence in their ability to be successful with the Link-Belt Excavator line."

"Amarillo Machinery is proud to represent the Link-Belt excavator line," said Dallas McMann, general manager of Amarillo Machinery Co. "We look forward to a great partnership that will be able to help maximize the customer return on investment with the Link-Belt excavators. Link-Belt's values and goals match up well with Amarillo Machinery. Their understanding of taking care of our customers is top priority from quality of machine, parts and service. We are getting a partner who has shown the willingness to continue adding technology and safety features to make their machine stand out from the rest."

For more information on Amarillo Machinery, call 806/372-7800.

For more information about LBX, visit lbxco.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Amarillo Machinery Company Business News LBX Link-Belt TEXAS