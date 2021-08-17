Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
LBX Receives 'Lowest Cost of Ownership Award'

Tue August 17, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Chadwick-BaRoss


New England-based heavy equipment dealer Chadwick-BaRoss Inc. congratulated LBX Company and its Link-Belt excavators for receiving the Lowest Cost of Ownership Award in the Large Crawler Excavator category from EquipmentWatch.

Award winners were announced at a press conference during the recent 2021 World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas. The awards leverage third-party, unbiased data to identify equipment that is projected to offer the lowest cost of ownership over a five-year span. The calculations look beyond initial acquisition prices to consider the life cycle of products.

"LBX is honored to receive the Lowest Cost of Ownership Award from EquipmentWatch," said Chris Wise, market development manager at LBX. "The award reinforces what our dealer network has been selling for years."

"Chadwick-BaRoss is proud to represent the LBX line of Link-Belt excavators throughout New England," said Jeremy Jordan, vice president of Chadwick-BaRoss. "These machines represent strength and productivity, and we are not surprised that LBX has been recognized for the long-term value that they bring to our customers."

LBX's lines of forestry equipment and scrap processing and demolition machinery are available through any of Chadwick-BaRoss's dealerships.

For more information about Chadwick-BaRoss, visit www.chadwick-baross.com.




