Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, announced the launch of the new safety awareness module in the cloud-based collaboration platform Leica ConX.

The integration of Leica Geosystems' safety awareness solutions with ConX increases safety on construction sites by collecting and visualising data that enhances awareness, speeds up hazard response and provides better insights.

Leica Geosystems previously introduced the safety awareness solution portfolio, including Leica iCON PA10, iCON PA80 and iCON CAS, which addressed the need to immediately warn on- and off-machine field personnel of potential machine-to-people, machine-to-machine and machine-to-object and collisions.

The next step integrates the field-generated safety data into the cloud-based collaboration platform Leica ConX, allowing decision makers to review incidents and assess the entire operation over time and space. These insights support important safety initiatives by providing visualisation, analysis, monitoring, reporting and data management functions, and address communication and integration needs.

"Our ConX cloud platform leverages machine and site-specific data and has become an integrated site management solution for many contractors," said Kris Maas, director product management at Leica Geosystems.

"For a comprehensive approach to operations, it is essential to include people and safety functions. With the new safety awareness module in ConX, contractors can improve communication, interaction and safety for all workers operating with and around equipment on a job site."

For maximum accident prevention, the new safety awareness module allows site managers to send real-time alerts to specific machine operators in case of potential incidents, such as blasting, demolitions or storms. They also can send SOS alerts, such as evacuation orders to all machines on site at the click of a button.

System-generated alerts and user responses are saved, providing traceability and clarity. An API provides access to the safety awareness data in ConX so that it can be used in safety systems from other providers.

"Construction sites hold numerous safety hazards, which is why we strive to increase safety on-site. With the new Leica ConX safety awareness module, Leica Geosystems has closed the gap between existing solutions and a cloud platform that allows our customers to make more data-driven decisions," said Neil Williams, UK business director, heavy construction at Hexagon's Geosystems division.

"The new safety awareness module in ConX provides crucial insights that enable acute focus on safety-optimised environments."

For more information, visit https://leica-geosystems.com/products/machine-control-systems/awareness-solutions/conx-safety-awareness-module.

