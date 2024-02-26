Photo courtesy of Linder Southern Tractor & Outdoors' three branches in southwest Georgia, Leesburg, Moultrie and Valdosta will be re-branded as Linder Turf & Tractor branches, joining the growing network of Kubota dealerships across the southeast.

Linder Industrial Machinery Company has acquired Southern Tractor & Outdoors.

The three branches in southwest Georgia, Leesburg, Moultrie and Valdosta, will be re-branded as Linder Turf & Tractor branches, joining the growing network of Kubota dealerships across the southeast.

"We are fortunate to have developed a close relationship with the owners of Southern Tractor & Outdoors," said John Coughlin, president and CEO of Linder Industrial Machinery Company. "This has been a well-run company for many years; we are excited to offer our additional product lines to the people of southwest Georgia."

Mike Horne, owner of Southern Tractor & Outdoors, said, "We are eager for this opportunity with Linder. Everyone we've worked with at the company has been exceptional; this is a great move for the people in our community."

The Linder Turf & Tractor locations in Georgia will add a range of BOMAG machines and Deutz-Fahr tractors to a lineup that already features a large selection of Kubota and Land Pride equipment.

Linder Turf & Tractor, an elite Kubota dealer, now has seven locations: Bradenton, Fla.; Leesburg, Ga.; Moultrie, Ga.; Valdosta, Ga.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Greensboro, N.C.; and Greenville, N.C.

