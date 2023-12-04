Linder’s 15-acre Asheville, N.C., branch overlooks the French Broad River.

Linder Industrial Machinery Company's scenic Asheville, N.C., branch overlooks the French Broad River and is located within 20 minutes of the downtown area. The 15-acre branch includes a sales, parts and service center; a modern training facility; and proving grounds.

Service Manager Tony Nussbaum joined Linder five years ago and has witnessed the transformation firsthand.

"When I came on board, we were just a small support center in a strip mall," said Nussbaum. "Since then, we've purchased our current facility and grown into the location. We're now able to fully service all of our customers, provide training for our staff and customers, as well as test out equipment and provide demonstrations at the proving ground."

Over the last 18 months, the branch has doubled its staff, which now includes six service technicians to better support customers throughout the region.

"Since we've opened our shop, we've focused on servicing our customers' entire fleets, not just the brands Linder represents," said Nussbaum. "That's simplified the service process for many of our customers. It also shows our dedication to being their business partner more than just the company that sells them Komatsu equipment."

As the branch has expanded its services, the number of customers seeking support has grown. According to Nussbaum, customers especially appreciate the proving grounds, because they can test equipment and see the positive impact a machine could have on their operation.

"Our proving grounds and classroom training facility work hand in hand to develop our customers' knowledge of equipment and the technological solutions we offer through Smart Construction," said Nussbaum. "You can sit down in the classroom to learn about the equipment and Smart Construction solutions, then head out to the proving grounds to see it in action. Until you get here to see it for yourself, you don't really understand how impactful this facility is and how beautiful the location is. For any of our current or potential customers interested in building a relationship or touring the facility, our doors are open."

