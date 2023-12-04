List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Linder Industrial Machinery's Asheville Branch Provides Service, Training, Proving Grounds

    Mon December 04, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Linder


    Linder’s 15-acre Asheville, N.C., branch overlooks the French Broad River.
    Linder’s 15-acre Asheville, N.C., branch overlooks the French Broad River.
    Linder’s 15-acre Asheville, N.C., branch overlooks the French Broad River. Tony Nussbaum, service manager Linder employees teach a class inside the new training facility. After sitting down in the classroom to learn about the equipment and Smart Construction solutions, customers can head out to the proving grounds to see it in action. The 15-acre branch includes a sales, parts and service center; a modern training facility; and proving grounds. As the branch has expanded its services, the number of customers seeking support has grown. According to Nussbaum, customers especially appreciate the proving grounds, because they can test equipment and see the positive impact a machine could have on their operation.

    Linder Industrial Machinery Company's scenic Asheville, N.C., branch overlooks the French Broad River and is located within 20 minutes of the downtown area. The 15-acre branch includes a sales, parts and service center; a modern training facility; and proving grounds.

    Service Manager Tony Nussbaum joined Linder five years ago and has witnessed the transformation firsthand.

    "When I came on board, we were just a small support center in a strip mall," said Nussbaum. "Since then, we've purchased our current facility and grown into the location. We're now able to fully service all of our customers, provide training for our staff and customers, as well as test out equipment and provide demonstrations at the proving ground."

    Over the last 18 months, the branch has doubled its staff, which now includes six service technicians to better support customers throughout the region.

    "Since we've opened our shop, we've focused on servicing our customers' entire fleets, not just the brands Linder represents," said Nussbaum. "That's simplified the service process for many of our customers. It also shows our dedication to being their business partner more than just the company that sells them Komatsu equipment."

    As the branch has expanded its services, the number of customers seeking support has grown. According to Nussbaum, customers especially appreciate the proving grounds, because they can test equipment and see the positive impact a machine could have on their operation.

    "Our proving grounds and classroom training facility work hand in hand to develop our customers' knowledge of equipment and the technological solutions we offer through Smart Construction," said Nussbaum. "You can sit down in the classroom to learn about the equipment and Smart Construction solutions, then head out to the proving grounds to see it in action. Until you get here to see it for yourself, you don't really understand how impactful this facility is and how beautiful the location is. For any of our current or potential customers interested in building a relationship or touring the facility, our doors are open."




    Today's top stories

    Rehabilitation of Quechee Gorge Bridge Under Way in Hartford, Vt.

    VIDEO: Susanne Cobey, Akio Takeuchi Inducted Into AEM Hall of Fame

    Caterpillar 6020B Shovel Goes to Work in Coal Country

    Topcon Positioning Systems Announces New Global Sustainability Initiatives

    Construction Industry Embracing, Adopting AI Technology at Record Clip

    JM Wood Auction's Coy Timothy Irvin Passes Away

    Texas Transportation Commission Approves Historic $345M Investment for 83 Projects

    John Deere Construction & Forestry Makes $300,000 Donation to AED Foundation



     

    Read more about...

    Komatsu Linder Industrial Machinery Co. North Carolina






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA