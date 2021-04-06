With the cab in the raised position, the operator has a clear view of the shaker table.

Tim and Tom DeVivo had decided that, after 30,000 hours of dependable service, the excavator in their C&D processing plant was due for retirement.

While the old machine had been their "workhorse" for years, the brothers also knew there were now more efficient options available to their operations. This time, they were shopping for a purpose-built material handler.

"The old one didn't have an elevating cab," said Tim DeVivo, noting that high-rise visibility would help operators to sort the incoming bulk items delivered to the site. "A purpose-built machine gives us fuel savings, too, which add up over eight to ten-hour shifts every day."

Commitment to Service

A search of local equipment dealers narrowed their choices down to two contenders. By spring of last year, they decided on a Sennebogen 818 R-HD from the nearby branch of Tyler Equipment.

"We knew what we wanted," DeVivo continued. "We don't need a wheeled machine here; it sits in one place all day, picking through the material as it comes in and loading the shaker table. I felt very comfortable with Tyler, with their service and warranty package. They made the commitment to respond within 24 hours when we need service."

Constantino Lannes, president of Sennebogen LLC, praised Tyler for responding to the business needs of its customer.

"This is a core value at Sennebogen: to think ‘beyond the machine' and look at what the customer needs to be successful. The waste stream at Willimantic never stops, so we have to be ready to keep them up and running throughout the life of the machine."

Improved Control, Safety

The unit that Tyler delivered is an 818 R-HD E-Series fitted a 30-in. rotating basket sorting grapple. Its K10 ULM boom provides a reach of up to 33 ft. 2 in. (10.1 m), lifting a maximum load of 15,870 lbs. (7.2 t.) DeVivo said his operators appreciate how Sennebogen's hydraulic controls allow operators to handle the grapple easily, allowing them to sort right from the pile.

Tyler also had the 818 equipped with limit stops on the boom that let the machine work quickly and safely indoors. According to DeVivo, "the lock allows it to reach its maximum height without hitting the roof — it eliminates operator error."

The 818 is now on duty sorting and loading as much as 500 tons of material a day: a typical day runs about 250 to 350 tons. DeVivo's C&D operation is on one of three adjacent Willimantic sites, including their maintenance yard and MRF facility.

C&D processing begins with Willimantic's large bin fleet for construction and demolition projects, along with household bin rentals collecting bulk items that range from sofas to hot water and propane tanks. The bin operation, including three feeder stations north of the city, serves a 30-mi. radius in eastern Connecticut.

Family Values

Willimantic Waste began recycling metal, rags and paper in the 1940s with the DeVivo's grandfather, Patrick. Their father, Jim, expanded the business into a full range of recycling and collection streams for residential and commercial customers. Today, the fourth generation of the DeVivo family also is taking place in the family enterprise.

Tim DeVivo acknowledges that family values shared with Tyler Equipment and Sennebogen — also multi-generational businesses — help the companies see eye-to-eye.

"Investing in the community" with innovations in environmental efficiencies and advanced recycling practices is also part of "listening" to the needs of today's customers.

