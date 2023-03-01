The LiuGong 856H-E MAX wheel loader is part of the company’s range of electric construction vehicles worldwide.

LiuGong will showcase its newest battery electric wheel loader for the North American market at the 2023 ConExpo-Con/AGG show.

The LiuGong 856H-E MAX wheel loader is part of the company's range of electric construction vehicles worldwide. At ConExpo, booth F9205 in the Festival Grounds, LiuGong will demonstrate how its battery electric vehicles stack up with conventional machines and guide dealers through the process of going electric.

"The industry is talking about battery electric vehicles at a greater volume than in years past, particularly going into ConExpo," said Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America.

"LiuGong is the world's largest manufacturer of wheel loaders, so it makes sense for our company to lead the industry in the adoption and application of battery technology."

Applications, Strengths

The 856H-E MAX has already proven its reliability in the field, with more than 2,000 electric wheel loaders operating in the world's toughest conditions as of October 2022, and exponential growth expected. Its reliability is reinforced by the IP67 rated wiring harness and waterproof integrated battery package. All of that is backed by a standard five-year or 10,000-hour warranty for battery, motor and controller.

The 856H-E MAX battery electric vehicle thrives in work sites where traditional combustion engines aren't allowed, or in fixed site operations where investments in charging infrastructure make sense.

In addition to making work easier, the new electric technologies also are environmentally conscious while offering a competitive total cost of ownership.

The 856H-E MAX consumes zero fuel, produces zero emissions and creates significantly lower noise and vibrations.

Specifications, Key Details

The 856H-E MAX features intelligent controls and a human-centric design for a superior operator experience. This includes load-sensing hydraulics, an EAT700 transmission with electro-proportional valve for fast, smooth shifting and independent control of the dual-motor drive for maximum hydraulic lift.

The LiuGong Intelligent Auto Digging System automatically carries out repetitive digging cycles to reduce operator fatigue. Its electric control box also improves transmission efficiency compared to conventional machines.

The vehicle was designed around the operator to provide the highest levels of safety, visibility and comfort. Its cab has full ROPS protection and significantly reduces dust and noise contamination.

Powering the 856H-E MAX is a 432kWh large capacity lithium-ion phosphate battery from world-leading battery manufacturer CATL. The machine is capable of 10 hours of working time for light applications and 8 hours for heavy applications. It also features an Intelligent Battery Management System that can be fast charged in 90 minutes (1.5 hours).

856H-E MAX Specs:

Battery Type: LFP

Rated Storage Energy: 432 kWh

Operating Weight: 46,297 lb

Rated Load Capacity: 12,786.8 lb

Standard Bucket Size: 4.6 yd3

Standard Breakout Force: 36419 lbf

Standard Dump Clearance: 9 ft 9 in

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com.

