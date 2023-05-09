LiuGong North America has been awarded two contracts through Sourcewell in the "Heavy Construction Equipment" and "Medium and Compact Equipment" categories.

These were awarded following a rigorous process to determine new contract purchasing solutions vendors. Sourcewell is a government organization with more than 40 years of dedicated service helping government, education and nonprofit agencies operate more efficiently through a variety of solutions.

These multi-year contracts allow government and education entities in the United States and Canada to procure equipment and services.

"We're honored Sourcewell has selected LiuGong as one of the suppliers to fulfill these client needs," said Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America.

"This is a new area of business for LiuGong. We look forward to serving customers and providing additional value to taxpayers that fund state, county and municipal government agencies."

LiuGong North America continues to grow its footprint in the North American market by providing high-performance and high-value machines.

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com/.

