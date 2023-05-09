List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    LiuGong North America Awarded Two Sourcewell Contracts

    Tue May 09, 2023 - National Edition
    LiuGong


    LiuGong North America has been awarded two contracts through Sourcewell in the "Heavy Construction Equipment" and "Medium and Compact Equipment" categories.

    These were awarded following a rigorous process to determine new contract purchasing solutions vendors. Sourcewell is a government organization with more than 40 years of dedicated service helping government, education and nonprofit agencies operate more efficiently through a variety of solutions.

    These multi-year contracts allow government and education entities in the United States and Canada to procure equipment and services.

    "We're honored Sourcewell has selected LiuGong as one of the suppliers to fulfill these client needs," said Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America.

    "This is a new area of business for LiuGong. We look forward to serving customers and providing additional value to taxpayers that fund state, county and municipal government agencies."

    LiuGong North America continues to grow its footprint in the North American market by providing high-performance and high-value machines.

    For more information, visit www.liugongna.com/.




    Today's top stories

    Repairing Saint George's Bridge

    DEVELON Announces Its Top 10 North American Dealers of 2022

    Four Ways to Address Industry's Technician Shortage

    Takeuchi to Showcase Sustainable, Efficient Equipment at Celebration of Construction

    Volvo CE to Display Commitment to Sustainability for Policymakers in Washington, D.C.

    Fabick Rents Celebrates Grand Opening in Wentzville, Mo.

    DSC Dredge Fortifies Leadership Team With Vice President of Operations Joshua Louviere

    Holyoke Veterans' Home in Massachusetts Gets $164M Construction Grant from VA



     

    Read more about...

    Business News LiuGong Sourcewell






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA