--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Loegering's ST Series Attachments Provide Ability to Complete Milling, Stabilizing Jobs With Same Tool

Mon April 20, 2020 - National Edition
ASV Holdings Inc.


Loegering Power Attachments introduces the ST Series stabilizing and milling attachments to the North American market. The ST1000 — seen here with the ASV RT-120 Forestry Posi-Track loader — is the larger of the two and allows completion of jobs that may have otherwise required larger, dedicated equipment.
Loegering Power Attachments introduces the ST Series stabilizing and milling attachments to the North American market. The ST1000 — seen here with the ASV RT-120 Forestry Posi-Track loader — is the larger of the two and allows completion of jobs that may have otherwise required larger, dedicated equipment.
Loegering Power Attachments introduces the ST Series stabilizing and milling attachments to the North American market. The ST1000 — seen here with the ASV RT-120 Forestry Posi-Track loader — is the larger of the two and allows completion of jobs that may have otherwise required larger, dedicated equipment. Here, an RT-75 Posi-Track loader operates an ST600. The ST Series attachments give contractors the value of two tools in one, due to a unique drum design allowing both milling and stabilizing.

Loegering Power Attachments, an ASV Holdings Inc. brand, introduced the ST Series stabilizing and milling skid-steer and compact track loader attachments to the North American market.

Made up of the ST1000 and ST600, the ST Series attachments are versatile and give contractors in the construction and roadwork industries the ability to complete milling and stabilizing applications with the same tool, according to the manufacturer.

"Reliability and performance are top priorities at Loegering Power Attachments," said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product line manager. "The ST Series exemplifies that with solid construction and unmatched dependability. The two-in-one attachments allow contractors to use the mobility and versatility of a compact track loader or skid steer while completing milling and stabilizing applications efficiently and with maximum uptime."

The attachments are built with convenience in mind. The ST Series gives contractors the value of two tools in one, due to a unique drum design allowing both milling and stabilizing.

Operators achieve accurate milling to a depth of 9 in. and the ability to follow the contour of the pavement independent of the loader due to independent level control on both sides of the attachment.

Contractors achieve optimal mixing of binders into cut pavement as a result of a large mixing chamber, allowing the cut material to expand. A dust suppression system helps ensure safety compliance.

Spraying stabilizing fluid or binder is convenient as a result of ports built directly into the cutter box.

The 39-in.-wide ST1000 is one of the largest compact track loader or skid-steer-mounted milling attachments on the market, according to the manufacturer.

The demanding tool requires a powerful carrier to operate correctly, making it a practical fit for ASV's RT-120 Posi-Track loader. The attachment's size allows contractors to use a compact track loader or skid steer to complete milling or stabilizing jobs such as parking lots that may otherwise have required the expense of a larger, dedicated piece of equipment.

Here, an RT-75 Posi-Track loader operates an ST600. The ST Series attachments give contractors the value of two tools in one, due to a unique drum design allowing both milling and stabilizing.

Loegering Power Attachments also offers the 24-in.-wide ST600 for use on smaller, lower-flow-rate loaders than the RT-120, such as ASV's RT-75 Posi-Track loader. The attachment is ideal for efficiently completing smaller projects, such as narrow roadways, small parking lots, paved trails and paths.

The ST Series attachments are user friendly and simple to operate, due to joystick controls that allow full operator control at the touch of four buttons. Plus, users have the ability to control functions remotely with an optional remote control. Both attachments are built for maximum reliability, featuring a heavy-duty construction and robust 1-in.-thick frame.

In addition to durability, the heavy frame provides stability by reducing bouncing during operation and keeping the attachment firmly planted to the ground, improving productivity.

Maintenance is convenient due to very few required spare parts, interchangeable wear strips on skid plates, sealed bearings and only two grease fittings on the floating turn table of the attachment. Operators can easily change cutting tools with the quick change tooling system. Plus, a dual direct hydraulic drive eliminates the need for gearboxes or pulleys and the associated maintenance and reliability problems.

Loegering Power Attachments backs the ST1000 and ST600 with a 12-month warranty. The ST Series attachments are part of a line of Loegering Power Attachments tools for concrete and asphalt milling and grinding designed and built for the construction, roadworks and flooring industries. The line is co-branded with Schibeci, an Australia-based specialty equipment manufacturer.

For more information about Loegering Power Attachments, visit www.loegeringpower.com.

For more information about ASV's RT-120and RT-75, visit www.asvi.com/build.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving ASV ASV Holdings Inc. Attachments Compact Track Loaders Loegering New Products skid steer attachment Skid Steer Loaders