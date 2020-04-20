Loegering Power Attachments introduces the ST Series stabilizing and milling attachments to the North American market. The ST1000 — seen here with the ASV RT-120 Forestry Posi-Track loader — is the larger of the two and allows completion of jobs that may have otherwise required larger, dedicated equipment.

Loegering Power Attachments, an ASV Holdings Inc. brand, introduced the ST Series stabilizing and milling skid-steer and compact track loader attachments to the North American market.

Made up of the ST1000 and ST600, the ST Series attachments are versatile and give contractors in the construction and roadwork industries the ability to complete milling and stabilizing applications with the same tool, according to the manufacturer.

"Reliability and performance are top priorities at Loegering Power Attachments," said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product line manager. "The ST Series exemplifies that with solid construction and unmatched dependability. The two-in-one attachments allow contractors to use the mobility and versatility of a compact track loader or skid steer while completing milling and stabilizing applications efficiently and with maximum uptime."

The attachments are built with convenience in mind. The ST Series gives contractors the value of two tools in one, due to a unique drum design allowing both milling and stabilizing.

Operators achieve accurate milling to a depth of 9 in. and the ability to follow the contour of the pavement independent of the loader due to independent level control on both sides of the attachment.

Contractors achieve optimal mixing of binders into cut pavement as a result of a large mixing chamber, allowing the cut material to expand. A dust suppression system helps ensure safety compliance.

Spraying stabilizing fluid or binder is convenient as a result of ports built directly into the cutter box.

The 39-in.-wide ST1000 is one of the largest compact track loader or skid-steer-mounted milling attachments on the market, according to the manufacturer.

The demanding tool requires a powerful carrier to operate correctly, making it a practical fit for ASV's RT-120 Posi-Track loader. The attachment's size allows contractors to use a compact track loader or skid steer to complete milling or stabilizing jobs such as parking lots that may otherwise have required the expense of a larger, dedicated piece of equipment.

Loegering Power Attachments also offers the 24-in.-wide ST600 for use on smaller, lower-flow-rate loaders than the RT-120, such as ASV's RT-75 Posi-Track loader. The attachment is ideal for efficiently completing smaller projects, such as narrow roadways, small parking lots, paved trails and paths.

The ST Series attachments are user friendly and simple to operate, due to joystick controls that allow full operator control at the touch of four buttons. Plus, users have the ability to control functions remotely with an optional remote control. Both attachments are built for maximum reliability, featuring a heavy-duty construction and robust 1-in.-thick frame.

In addition to durability, the heavy frame provides stability by reducing bouncing during operation and keeping the attachment firmly planted to the ground, improving productivity.

Maintenance is convenient due to very few required spare parts, interchangeable wear strips on skid plates, sealed bearings and only two grease fittings on the floating turn table of the attachment. Operators can easily change cutting tools with the quick change tooling system. Plus, a dual direct hydraulic drive eliminates the need for gearboxes or pulleys and the associated maintenance and reliability problems.

Loegering Power Attachments backs the ST1000 and ST600 with a 12-month warranty. The ST Series attachments are part of a line of Loegering Power Attachments tools for concrete and asphalt milling and grinding designed and built for the construction, roadworks and flooring industries. The line is co-branded with Schibeci, an Australia-based specialty equipment manufacturer.

For more information about Loegering Power Attachments, visit www.loegeringpower.com.

For more information about ASV's RT-120and RT-75, visit www.asvi.com/build.