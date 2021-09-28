Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Luby Equipment Services Announces Bob Thoman as New Territory Manager

Tue September 28, 2021 - Midwest Edition #20
Luby Equipment Services


Bob Thoman
Bob Thoman

Luby Equipment Services, a St. Louis-based Case Construction and Takeuchi equipment dealer, has announced the hiring of Bob Thoman as territory manager, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Luby Equipment Services, Thoman served as service manager of Sloan Implement for the past two years, located in Litchfield, Ill. There he was responsible for a team of technicians that serviced customers in the agricultural market throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.

"Bob has more than 10 years of construction and agricultural equipment experience in the midwest and has consistently shown initiative in his performance along with delivering a first-rate customer experience," said David Kedney, vice president of sales and marketing, Luby Equipment Services. "I know this same level of dedication and commitment will be applied in his new role as he leads the sales efforts in our Springfield location."

Thoman will be responsible for selling, leasing and renting the full line of equipment offering; providing solutions for customers' equipment needs; collaborating with all departments to swiftly respond to any customer needs; and managing the entire sales process ensuring customer satisfaction.

"I am very excited to have such a strong talent added to our team and look forward to the positive impact he will have on the sales department, company, and most importantly our customers," said Kedney.

Luby Equipment Services operates out of its headquarters in Fenton, Mo., and seven other branch locations. It serves its customers equipment needs with a variety of new, used and rental equipment.

The company represents several manufacturers, including Case Construction, Takeuchi, Fecon, Toro, Indeco, Atlas Copco, Wacker Neuson, Eager Beaver and Towmaster trailers.

For more information, visit lubyequipment.com.




Today's top stories

Crews Prescribe Diverging Diamond Interchange to Remedy Woes in Maryland

Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Parts, Service Technology Company SmartEquip

Area Contractors Help Restore Lake Placid to Its Glory Days

Almeda-Genoa Constructors Rebuilds $815 Houston Highway

Bobcat Debuts New Compact Excavator, Showcases Product Innovations at the 2021 Utility Expo

Rock Slide Road Cleanup, Repair Enters Home Stretch

ATS Construction's 72-Hour Paving Sprint Rehabs Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport

Illinois Tollway Board Awards $103M for Construction, Engineering Contracts



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Luby Equipment Services Missouri






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo