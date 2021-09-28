Bob Thoman

Luby Equipment Services, a St. Louis-based Case Construction and Takeuchi equipment dealer, has announced the hiring of Bob Thoman as territory manager, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Luby Equipment Services, Thoman served as service manager of Sloan Implement for the past two years, located in Litchfield, Ill. There he was responsible for a team of technicians that serviced customers in the agricultural market throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.

"Bob has more than 10 years of construction and agricultural equipment experience in the midwest and has consistently shown initiative in his performance along with delivering a first-rate customer experience," said David Kedney, vice president of sales and marketing, Luby Equipment Services. "I know this same level of dedication and commitment will be applied in his new role as he leads the sales efforts in our Springfield location."

Thoman will be responsible for selling, leasing and renting the full line of equipment offering; providing solutions for customers' equipment needs; collaborating with all departments to swiftly respond to any customer needs; and managing the entire sales process ensuring customer satisfaction.

"I am very excited to have such a strong talent added to our team and look forward to the positive impact he will have on the sales department, company, and most importantly our customers," said Kedney.

Luby Equipment Services operates out of its headquarters in Fenton, Mo., and seven other branch locations. It serves its customers equipment needs with a variety of new, used and rental equipment.

The company represents several manufacturers, including Case Construction, Takeuchi, Fecon, Toro, Indeco, Atlas Copco, Wacker Neuson, Eager Beaver and Towmaster trailers.

For more information, visit lubyequipment.com.

