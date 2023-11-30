Ty Elsie

Luby Equipment Services, a St. Louis-based Case Construction and Takeuchi equipment dealer, has announced the hiring of Ty Elsie as territory manager of the Quincy location. Elsie will be replacing industry veteran Rob Kuhn, who has transitioned to his new role as new equipment manager.

Prior to Luby Equipment Services, Elsie has served as an equipment operator and driver at Wiemelt Plumbing and Excavating of Quincy, Ill., for the past five years. He was responsible for coordinating logistics and operation of equipment construction projects throughout Illinois.

"Ty has more than seven years of construction equipment experience and has consistently shown initiative in his performance along with delivering a first-rate customer experience," said David Kedney, executive vice president, Luby Equipment Services.

"I know that Ty will bring the same amount of customer focus that Rob has given over the last 27 years, which is necessary to continue to drive accelerated growth and market share in the western Illinois territory."

Elsie will be responsible for selling, leasing and renting the full line of equipment offerings; provide solutions for customers' equipment needs; collaborating with all departments to swiftly respond to any customer needs; and managing the entire sales process ensuring customer satisfaction.

"I am very excited to have such a strong talent added to our team and look forward to the positive impact he will have on the sales department, company, and most importantly our customers," said Kedney.

Luby Equipment Services operates out of its headquarters in Fenton, Mo., and seven other branch locations. The company serves customers' equipment needs with a variety of new, used and rental equipment. The company represents several manufacturers, including Case Construction, Takeuchi, Fecon, Toro, Indeco, Atlas Copco, Eager Beaver and Towmaster Trailers.

For more information, visit lubyequipment.com.

