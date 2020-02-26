--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Mack Anthem Day Cab Models Receive U.S. EPA SmartWay Certification

Wed February 26, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


Mack Anthem day cab models are now SmartWay-certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Mack Anthem day cab models are now SmartWay-certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Mack Trucks is making the job of the highway truck driver easier with the introduction of Mack Command Steer in the Mack Anthem. Mack Command Steer, the latest in driver-assist technology, will be available for order on Mack Anthem models beginning in the second quarter of 2020. Mack made the announcement at the Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting Feb. 24-27 in Atlanta.

A highly advanced active steering system, Mack Command Steer adds an electric motor to the existing hydraulic steering to help reduce driver effort up to 85 percent and improve driver productivity and comfort, according to the manufacturer.

"Even with the all-day comfort provided by the Mack Anthem model's ergonomic interior, driving a heavy-duty truck remains a highly physical task," said Stu Russoli, Mack highway product manager. "With Mack Command Steer, we're helping reduce driver fatigue and muscle strain by up to 30 percent, improving safety and productivity as well as helping to protect the truck's most valuable asset: the driver."

Mack Command Steer provides variable steering assist based on the driving situation. Multiple sensors throughout the truck monitor road conditions, driver inputs and even environmental elements, and relay those observations more than 2,000 times per second. The system's electric motor then applies additional torque as needed to the steering, making it easier to keep the truck on the desired path.

"The additional torque, or steering force, provided by Mack Command Steer means drivers no longer have to ‘fight the wheel' while driving on poor roads or in difficult weather conditions," Russoli said. "This helps drivers maintain greater control and keep their focus on what's ahead, enhancing safety for everyone on the road."

Even in normal driving situations, Mack Command Steer helps suppress road disturbances such as potholes or other surface irregularities, smoothing the steering feedback and reducing the possibility of steering wheel "kicks."

Another unique capability of Mack Command Steer is a return to zero feature that automatically returns the steering wheel to the center or zero position, helping simplify maneuvers in tight spaces, whether going forward or in reverse.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



