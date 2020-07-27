The Mack MD7 is a class 7 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 33,000 lbs.

Mack Trucks recently began initial production of its all-new Mack MD Series of medium-duty trucks at its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in the Roanoke Valley, Va.

Full production of the Mack MD Series is scheduled to begin Sept. 1, 2020.

Mack announced in January it had invested $13 million to establish RVO to produce the Mack MD7, a class 7 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 33,000 lbs., and the Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, with a GVWR of 25,995 lbs. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The new trucks will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations.

Available in 4x2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 in.

Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem, Mack's highway model, as a basis for the grille and hood design found on the MD Series. The Mack MD Series will be supported by Mack's extensive dealer network.

