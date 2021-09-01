Longtime Mack Trucks dealer Nextran Truck Centers acquired Westfall-O’Dell Truck Sales, making the acquisition one of the largest by a Mack dealer in the past five years.

The acquisition adds three Mack locations to the Nextran footprint, bringing Nextran's Mack facilities total to 20.

"We'd like to congratulate Nextran Truck Centers on their acquisition of Westfall-O'Dell and thank Westfall-O'Dell for their continued support since 1951," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. "Both dealerships have been strongly committed to the Mack brand, evidenced by their focus on providing service and support to improve a customer's total cost of ownership. This acquisition is just another example of Nextran's outstanding dedication to our mutual customers."

Established in 1993, Nextran currently has locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. With the Westfall-O'Dell acquisition, Nextran, a full-service commercial vehicle dealership, adds Mack rooftops in Grand Junction, Colo., Kansas City, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo.

The acquisition is part of Nextran's strategic growth plan, which saw two other acquisitions within the past three years, resulting in the addition of Mack locations in Fort Myers, Fla., and Tallahassee, Fla.

"Five years ago, we outlined an ambitious strategic plan that focused on expanding our footprint and facilities, while also investing heavily into our employees, OEM partners and customers. The acquisition of Westfall-O'Dell demonstrates our steadfast commitment toward that goal," said Jon W. Pritchett, president and CEO of Nextran Truck Centers. "As the top-selling Mack Trucks dealer in North America, we look forward to using our extensive knowledge and expertise to help even more customers across the U.S."

With the addition of the Westfall locations, Nextran now offers $27.4 million in Mack parts inventory throughout all locations, features 394 service bays and grows its total employee count to more than 1,200, extending its service and support in the southeast and midwest convenient to customers.

