Mack Trucks has achieved a major milestone at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Pa., with the completion of an $84 million renovation dubbed project “Reborn.”

Mack Trucks has achieved a major milestone at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Pa., with the completion of an $84 million renovation project dubbed "Reborn."

The comprehensive project revitalized the facility's infrastructure, equipment, systems and processes to create a modernized Lean Manufacturing environment delivering even greater production quality, safety and efficiency.

"Mack's Lehigh Valley Operations has built high-quality heavy-duty trucks that our customers depend on for 45 years," said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks. "This investment in the plant, our people and new processes allows us to continue delivering on Mack's legendary durability through integrated, modern manufacturing."

Thousands of upgrades were made to the plant's manufacturing operations, including a 300,000 sq.-ft. expansion to improve material handling and flow; installation of new equipment and tooling; implementation of new manufacturing IT systems; and construction of a new audit building equipped with stalls and CNG test pads for quality checks on completed vehicles.

The site also added a new 20,000 sq.-ft. building for a Customer Adaptation Center and to support the Mack LR Electric model that will be commercialized in 2021.

A major component of the project was the insourcing of complete chassis assembly to better manage and streamline the manufacturing process.

The entire facility was given a fresh coat of paint and new, efficient lighting, offering customers and employees an enhanced experience. LVO added a new lobby and visitor welcome center, a refreshed Mack Shop merchandise store, modernized cafeteria and office spaces, as well as doubled the amount of restrooms. Externally, the parking capacity was expanded and a new logistics building was added to the campus.

Adopting Lean Manufacturing principles supported the LVO leadership's goals of increased productivity and consistent product quality and safety for the entire team in all areas of the facility.

"LVO has been completely transformed compared to the day I arrived in 2016," said Rickard Lundberg, who as vice president and general manager of LVO led the project.

"The physical space has been renovated to allow the openness for employees to learn together and embrace our Lean Manufacturing approach. Without the great people who are part of the LVO team, we could not have created this culture, this spirit of Mack Trucks that is reflected in each vehicle that rolls off the assembly line."

Mack's Lehigh Valley Operations produced its first trucks in 1975.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.