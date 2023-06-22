Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
    Magni Telescopic Handlers Appoints Taylor Machine Works Authorized Dealer

    Thu June 22, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Magni


    Taylor will offer the complete range of Magni’s telehandlers, including the rotating telehandler (RTH), heavy lift (HTH) and fix boom telehandler (TH) models to its customers.
    Magni Telescopic Handlers, a leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced Taylor Machine Works Inc., a provider of industrial equipment and solutions, has joined its dealer network.

    This arrangement allows Taylor to offer the complete range of Magni's telehandlers, including the rotating telehandler (RTH), heavy lift (HTH) and fix boom telehandler (TH) models, to its customers in Mississippi, western Arkansas, New Orleans, La., proper, and eastern Louisiana parishes.

    Magni telehandlers are renowned for their exceptional performance, versatility, and advanced features that cater to various industries such as concrete construction, masonry, steel erection, framing and more.

    "We are delighted to have Taylor Machine Works join our prestigious dealer network," said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer at Magni America. "Their profound expertise in industrial equipment, encompassing application, sales, parts and service, positions them as an ideal partner for us. We have full confidence that Taylor's unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction for over 90 years harmonizes perfectly with Magni's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service."

    Taylor Machine Works Inc., with its strong presence and dedication to serving customers within its territories, is fully equipped and trained to introduce the benefits of Magni telehandlers to its clientele, the company said. By expanding its product portfolio to include Magni telehandlers, Taylor Machine Works Inc. aims to enhance its customers' operational efficiency, productivity and safety across a wide range of applications.

    Hal Nowell, director of sales, said, "We are so pleased to have the opportunity to sell this complete line of Magni Telehandlers in our home state of Mississippi and areas in these neighboring states. This addition will give our customers more lift capabilities allowing us to take care of their material handling needs."

    "Taylor's industry knowledge, technical expertise, and commitment to customer success make them an excellent fit for our dealer network," said Robert Cloud, Magni regional sales manager. "Together, we will provide unrivaled support and solutions to meet the evolving needs of Taylor's customers."

    For more information, visit www.ttgcompanies.com and www.magnith.com.




