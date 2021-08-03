Equipmentdown-arrow
MamaJo Breaks Through On Deep Rock Tunnel Project

Tue August 03, 2021 - Midwest Edition #16
Fort Wayne Tunnel


Digging through bedrock to create a 16-ft. diameter pipe that would store and transport sewage during heavy rain events, MamaJo often worked three straight shifts over multiple days during her journey 220 ft. below the Earth's surface. (Fort Wayne Tunnel Project photo)
Digging through bedrock to create a 16-ft. diameter pipe that would store and transport sewage during heavy rain events, MamaJo often worked three straight shifts over multiple days during her journey 220 ft. below the Earth's surface. (Fort Wayne Tunnel Project photo) MamaJo’s journey wound underground, connecting 14 neighborhoods on both sides of the river to Foster Park. (Fort Wayne Tunnel Project) Pounding through nearly 5 mi. of bedrock over three years, MamaJo, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), called it a day June 30, 2021. (Fort Wayne Tunnel Project photo)

Pounding through nearly 5 mi. of bedrock over three years, MamaJo, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), called it a day June 30, 2021. Mayor Tom Henry joined dozens of neighborhood leaders, tunnel and utility workers, and city council members to celebrate the deep rock tunnel milestone.

"I'm encouraged and impressed by the work that's being done to protect neighborhoods and preserve our rivers through the MamaJo investment," said Henry. "Today's deep rock tunnel accomplishment sends a strong message that Fort Wayne is committed to reducing combined sewer overflows. It's also vital that we continue to be proactive and innovative in order to be a high-performing city that's meeting the needs of residents, neighborhoods and businesses now and in the future."

Digging through bedrock to create a 16-ft. diameter pipe that would store and transport sewage during heavy rain events, MamaJo often worked three straight shifts over multiple days during her journey 220 ft. below the Earth's surface.

Her journey began near Glasgow and Dwenger Avenues and wound underground, connecting 14 neighborhoods on both sides of the river to Foster Park.

"When connected in 2023, the tunnel will benefit the entire community by protecting our rivers from combined sewer overflows," said Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of City Utilities. "The tunnel will reduce the amount of combined sewer overflow going into our rivers by 94 percent, nearly 900 billion gallons on average each year. When connected by the end of 2023, the tunnel will protect about 45,000 residents and 15,000 properties from basement back-ups and street flooding."

Currently, when it rains, combined sewage overflows into the rivers an average of 72 times per year. When the tunnel is completed and connected by the end of 2023, most of the overflow will go to the Water Pollution Control Plant for treatment and keep nearly one billion gallons of combined sewage out of the rivers.

The Deep Rock Tunnel is the largest construction and public investment project in the city's history. The $188 million investment is designed with a life expectancy of more than 100 years. Construction contractors S.A. Healy/Lane Construction and Salini Impregilo partnered to construct the tunnel. The companies have built deep-rock tunnels in more than 50 countries.

Quick Facts
  • 24,519 ft. (nearly 5 mi.) of tunnel stretching from Glasgow Avenue to Foster Park
  • 14 million tons (28 billion lbs.) of material have been mined
  • When operational, the tunnel will reduce combined sewer overflows by 94 percent
  • The best mining day was Jan. 19, 2021, with 115 ft. constructed
  • The tunnel is 220 ft. below the earth's surface
  • The interior tunnel diameter is 16 ft.
  • The tunnel is made up of 4,878 rings; each is made up of six concrete segments
  • 850 million gal. of combined sewage can travel through the tunnel each day
  • MamaJo's name was created with the first two letters from Fort Wayne's three rivers: Ma from the St. Mary's; Ma from the Maumee; and Jo from the St. Joseph
Projects to Complete By 2023
  • Six adits — Connections from the bottom of shaft to tunnel
  • Drop shaft (DS) #5 (Thieme Drive) under construction completion in September 2021
  • Deep dewatering pump station — near water pollution control plant. Will lift flow from tunnel and send it to storage ponds or treatment plant. Construction begins summer of 2021.
  • Consolidation sewer — Near-surface sewers constructed to collect sewage from several existing sewers to divert it from the rivers and convey it to the drop shaft and on to the tunnel.
  • consolidation sewers under construction at DS9 — Headwater Park West, DS12 — East Central Park
  • consolidation sewers in design at DS3 — Brown Street, DS6 — Camp Allen, DS7 — Guldlin Park
  • Restoration Work

For more information, visit fortwaynetunnel.org/.




