Many of the enhancements stem from a new chassis that shares commonality with the chassis from the proven 132 ton capacity GRT8120.

Manitowoc used its attendance at bauma 2022 to launch its latest rough-terrain crane: the Grove GRT8100-1.

This upgrade of the hugely popular GRT8100 will be available from 2023 and offers a series of improvements over the original GRT8100.

Many of the enhancements stem from a new chassis that shares commonality with the chassis from the proven 132 ton capacity GRT8120. There's also an updated engine and transmission package, and a new, wider cab with enhanced operating features.

"The GRT8100 has been a popular choice with customers worldwide. With the GRT8100-1, we have taken a great crane and made it even better," said Federico Lovera, product manager for rough-terrain, industrial, and lattice boom crawler cranes at Manitowoc.

"The new Grove GRT8100-1 will go into production at our U.S. and Italian factories simultaneously, allowing deliveries to customers around the world to begin in early Q2 next year."

The 100 ton capacity GRT8100-1 features the same 360-degree load charts as its predecessor. It also maintains the same overall dimensions, counterweight, and five-section, 39.2 to 154.3 ft. full-power MEGAFORM boom. However, with the new chassis on the GRT8100-1 customers have the option to integrate the highly flexible MAXbase variable position outrigger system, which offers up to 15 percent capacity improvements in certain configurations.

MAXbase also greatly simplifies setup on congested job sites, with each of the four hydraulically telescoping outriggers extended over a range of symmetric and asymmetric positions. Also new to the outrigger design is an auto-level feature for easy jobsite set-up, as well as Manitowoc's smart, length-sensing Outrigger Monitoring System (OMS).

Access All Areas

The new carrier paves the way for a host of ergonomic improvements, with its flat, aluminum decking allowing for better rigging and maintenance access. Storage is improved, with the addition of space around the front deck plus a box and headache ball tray to the right-front side. On the left side, below the new cab, there is space to stow cribbing mats, while a compartment just above this includes not only additional storage, but also facilitates easy ground access to carrier electrical components.

Operator comfort is improved due to a new, wider Full Vision cab with features such as a tilt/telescopic steering column, a wider, heated, electrically adjustable seat, and a three-camera package that maximizes visibility around the crane. The larger door and wrap-around hand railing and grab bars encourage more secure access. A new LED lighting package includes new installations on each side of the carrier plus dual, front-mounted lights on the 20-degree tiltable cab for a clearer view of the load and fewer blind spots.

A host of new standard features include footrest bars, improved foot pedal spacing, all-weather, molded floor mat, fold-down shelves behind the seat, a pivoting cup holder, USB charging port, a windshield sun visor and a windshield washer for the skylight. Manitowoc's Crane Control System (CCS) is now mounted on adjustable arms for easy adaptation with convenient and comfortable control coming from the armrest jog dial. Also included within CCS is the on-Crane Service Interface (0CSI) which provides enhanced diagnostics and monitoring systems for easy maintenance.

Fuel's Gold

CCS also helps deliver significant savings in total cost of ownership on the GRT8100-1, allowing the new 6-cylinder, turbocharged and water-cooled Cummins B6.7L engine to operate in ECO mode. Here, the reduced engine speeds that promote improvements in fuel efficiency have been aided by the torque convertor installed with the new Rangeshift transmission.

Repowered to ensure compliance with Euromot Stage 5/Tier IV Final regulations, the new crane benefits from approximately 10 percent more power, producing 224 kW (300 hp) at 2,500 rpm, while its single-module aftertreatment system with DEF reduces complexity and saves weight.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories