Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Manitowoc to Acquire Crane Business of H&E Equipment Services

Wed July 21, 2021 - National Edition
Manitowoc


The acquisition of H&E's crane business will expand Manitowoc's ability to provide rentals, new sales, used sales, aftermarket parts and service to a variety of end market customers.
The acquisition of H&E's crane business will expand Manitowoc's ability to provide rentals, new sales, used sales, aftermarket parts and service to a variety of end market customers.

The Manitowoc Company Inc., a global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the crane business of H&E Equipment Services Inc., one of the largest rental equipment companies in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Manitowoc is expected to pay approximately $130 million funded by a combination of cash on hand and existing debt availability. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The acquisition of H&E's crane business will expand Manitowoc's ability to provide rentals, new sales, used sales, aftermarket parts and service to a variety of end market customers. H&E's crane business operates with 11 full-service branch locations.

"Over the past few quarters, we have communicated that our intent is to grow through four strategic priorities, one of which is acquisitions focused on aftermarket. The purchase of H&E's crane business is the next step in our journey to grow the less cyclical part of our business. H&E has a long history and excellent reputation for serving the lifting industry, and we look forward to welcoming the H&E crane team to Manitowoc," said Aaron H. Ravenscroft, president and chief executive officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Brad Barber, chief executive officer of H&E Equipment Services Inc. said, "H&E has become one of the largest rental equipment companies in the U.S. by maintaining a commitment to growth. The sale of our crane business to Manitowoc represents a transformative event in H&E's continued efforts to increase its focus in the equipment rental business, while positioning us for future growth opportunities.

"We believe Manitowoc will provide further career opportunities for our crane employees and will also continue to offer first-class service to existing crane customers."

For more information, visit www. manitowoc.com

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

VIDEO: Bommarito Builds Success By Expanding Services for Clients

ODOT Rehabilitates 65-Year-Old U.S. 30 in Mansfield

Solid Performance in Second Quarter for Volvo Construction Equipment

Walsh Construction Presses Forward On Long Slip Fill, Rail Enhancement Project

Rhode Island Begins Work on Phase Two of Newport Pell Bridge Approaches

MDOT Rebuilds Section of I-75 Following Tanker Fire

Ames Oversees $129M Minneapolis Bridge Rehab

USDOT Awards Nearly $1B in INFRA Grants Across 18 States



 

Read more about...

Business News Cranes H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Manitowoc






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo