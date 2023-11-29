The new facility will result in 55 area jobs for new employee-owners in 2025 and long-term economic investment in the community of over $24 million. (Central States Manufacturing photo)

Central States Manufacturing Inc., a national leader in metal building components, roofing and buildings, began building its newest facility in Springdale, Ark., following a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 16.

The event was held at the corner of Kendrick Avenue and Old Wire Road where the new 105,000-sq.-ft. plant will support the fast-growing pre-engineered metal frame business. In attendance were Central States executives, local government officials and community members.

The project continues the manufacturer's long-standing investment and community engagement in northwest Arkansas, the company said in a news release, and marks a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

"This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering top-quality products and services to our customers," stated Jim Sliker, the CEO of Central States. "Further, we are announcing our newly rebranded Central States Building Works business, which serves customers across the country with material-only packages for mini-storage and rigid metal building business."

Central States Manufacturing's decision to build its facility in Springdale reflects the company's dedication to its roots and its mission to provide quality products while supporting the local economy, according to the news release. The warehouse will hire 55 new employee-owners in 2025 and expects to grow to 140 employees as the facility implements a second shift.

The technological investment in the new Springfield operation is significant. Modern welding equipment and other advancements will significantly enhance productivity and efficiency, the manufacturer noted. Moreover, these technological updates align with Central States' commitment to environmental responsibility as metal is a sustainable choice for buildings in commercial, agricultural, industrial and residential segments.

"The advanced steel manufacturing processes this Central States facility will be using raises the profile of our city's already-strong industrial sector," said Springfield Mayor Doug Sprouse. "This project is a good example of Springdale's commitment to job growth and minimizing unnecessary barriers to business expansion.

"Central States has chosen to grow in one of the region's most active industrial areas," he added. "The city's major road widening project to the south should further strengthen [the company's] growth potential as it serves the region's construction needs."

With 11 current manufacturing facilities, two factories under construction and more than 1,300 dedicated employee-owners, Central States serves a clientele of over 6,000 commercial, architectural, post frame, residential contractors and customers nationwide.

Founded in 1988, Central States Manufacturing is 100 percent employee-owned and has become a leading maker of a diverse range of metal roofing and wall panel profiles, along with a comprehensive line of trim, accessories and structural purlins.

Also, Central States acquired Storage Structures earlier this year to become a leader in self-storage buildings as well.

Arkansas Tech Approves Revised Plan for New Facility

The Arkansas Tech University (ATU) Board of Trustees approved a reduction in square footage for a forthcoming student union and recreation center on the Russellville campus during a meeting at Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center Nov. 20, according to the school.

As a result of the decision, the square footage of the building will be reduced from the original design of 95,000 sq. ft. to 68,000 sq. ft.

Changes from the original design to achieve the reduced square footage will include cutting the number of recreational basketball courts from three to two, removing an indoor walking track and a veranda, and reducing square footage in some planned workout and meeting spaces.

By pivoting from the original design to the newly adopted schematic, Arkansas Tech said it is estimated the change will trim the construction cost of the facility by $3.7 million.

Jim Smith, chair of the ATU Board of Trustees, also cited the anticipated savings in utility and maintenance costs the university will realize as a result of choosing the smaller design.

"I believe it is important to strike a balance between the needs of students, the needs of faculty and staff, and fiscal responsibility," explained Russell Jones, ATU's interim president. "I believe the plan approved by trustees today is a fair compromise. It was necessary that we reduce the cost of the building. Leaving the building in its original design would not have been fiscally responsible. This will allow us to re-direct funds toward much-needed renovations and maintenance elsewhere on campus."

The new building plan that was approved by the university trustees is the result of input from the ATU Student Government Association, in addition to students who attended a town hall meeting and those who responded to a survey about their priority spaces in the new building.

"I am grateful to our student leaders for their active and constructive participation in this process," Jones added. "We are here to serve students and their input was essential in arriving at this solution."

Priorities expressed by ATU students included a meeting space capable of hosting up to 225 students at a time, room for offices that support outdoor recreation activities and space for esports. Each of those spaces is included in the revised building schematic approved by trustees.

"We trust our administration to make the best decision for students," said Hannah Stone, president of the ATU Student Government Association, during the recent Board of Trustees meeting.

