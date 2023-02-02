Mark Ishee

Mark Ishee is the new president of FP2 Inc., succeeding Tim Harrawood.

Ishee is vice president, Pavement Preservation & Specialty Products, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Inc., Flowood, Miss. Harrawood is Southern Regional general manager of Vance Brothers, Conway, Ark. The position is a two-year term.

Ishee brings a strong background in asphalt emulsions to FP2 leadership. He's been employed with Ergon for the past 42 years, the last 39 of which have been with the Asphalt & Emulsions division.

He has experience in many aspects of the emulsion industry, including plant operations and management, laboratory testing, research and development, field applications, troubleshooting, specification development and product marketing.

With Ergon's support, Ishee also has worked with the asphalt emulsion industry at-large. From 2002 to 2006, he served on the board of the International Slurry Surfacing Association, including two years as ISSA's technical director. He's been a member of the Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association's board since 2008, and served as AEMA president in 2017-2019. He wrapped up his extended term as immediate past president in February.

His work with FP2 began around 2004, as a contributor of content, and serving on diverse committees and task forces. In 2011, his commitment increased as he worked with the FP2 steering committee charged with representing the industry on the successful pavement Preservation Group Experiment, a multi-year research project quantitatively measuring the performance of pavement preservation techniques, conducted by NCAT and later MnROAD.

It was during this time he began his direct involvement with the board as a proxy representative, and was officially seated on the board in 2014. Ishee was elected for terms as secretary/treasurer in 2018 and as vice president in 2020.

About FP2 Inc.

FP2 Inc. is a non-profit trade association organized under the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)6, and is supported by the pavement preservation industry, contractors, material suppliers and equipment manufacturers.

Formerly known as the Foundation for Pavement Preservation, FP2 supports the adoption of pavement preservation at all levels of government, and works to ensure that pavement preservation becomes a part of road programs from coast-to-coast. It also supports valuable research in pavement preservation, and works in close cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the National Center for Pavement Preservation (NCPP), and regional pavement preservation partnerships and state-based pavement preservation centers.

FP2 also sponsors key promotional activity events, such as international and national pavement preservation conferences. It supports distribution of promotional information to support pavement preservation, such as brochures and the quarterly magazine Pavement Preservation Journal.

For more information, visit http://fp2.org.

