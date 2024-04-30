Photo courtesy of Vermeer Mary Andringa

Mary Andringa, the chair emerita of Vermeer Corporation, has been inducted into the notable Horizontal Directional Drilling Association (HDDA) Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

This honor acknowledges individuals whose pioneering work and significant contributions have made a lasting impact on the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) industry.

The HDDA is a trade organization dedicated to promoting HDD within the utility and pipeline industry. Its mission includes educating the public and government agencies about HDDs environmental and economic benefits and limitations. The HDDA membership comprises HDD industry professionals who share the common goal of continuously elevating the industry's standards and safety practices.

Andringa's journey began in the late 1980s when she expanded on the vision of the founder of Vermeer, Gary Vermeer, who aimed to install utilities underground without disturbing the surface. This vision led to the development of the first HDD by Vermeer, signifying a critical shift in the company's leadership from its first to second generation.

Under the leadership of Andringa, Vermeer introduced the first HDD for testing in 1991. The initial drills required substantial manual labor, but Andringa and her team persevered and continued to innovate, significantly enhancing the efficiency and productivity of the HDD line. By the end of the 1990s, HDD made up half of the company's business.

Andringa led the team in achieving key industry milestones, including the development of a rod loader to optimize the handling of drill rods and the creation of a new standard in drill rods with the single-piece forged-steel Vermeer Firestick drill rod.

Recognizing the need to develop a new market, Andringa prioritized education and training for Vermeer dealers and contractors worldwide. This initiative proved instrumental in demonstrating that HDD was a viable installation method under a wide array of ground conditions.

The HDDA, in alliance with the HDD Reunion Organization, honored Andringa and her fellow inductees at a special ceremony during the Underground Infrastructure Conference on March 19 to 20, 2024, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The Class of 2024 included Steve Akerman, Jim Agnew, the late Marcus Laney, the late Ed Malzahn and the late Curtis Howard Allen.

Upon receiving the honor, Andringa said, "This is a tremendous honor. I'm humbled to stand alongside these other industry pioneers. I want to acknowledge everyone at Vermeer. Over the last 30 years, it's our innovative minds who strived for continuous improvement and devised new designs. Without our team's hard work and dedication, I certainly wouldn't be receiving this recognition. This honor truly belongs to everyone at Vermeer."

For more information, visit vermeer.com.

