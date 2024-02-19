List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Mattracks Launches Track Conversion System for Skid Steers

    Mon February 19, 2024 - National Edition
    Mattracks


    Unlike traditional two track skid steer systems, the 15-in. wide RT125 TC features a rubber torsion suspension system which, along with the four tracks independently oscillating, allows them to conform to the ground and contour with the terrain while the machine is in operation.
    Photo courtesy of Mattracks
    Unlike traditional two track skid steer systems, the 15-in. wide RT125 TC features a rubber torsion suspension system which, along with the four tracks independently oscillating, allows them to conform to the ground and contour with the terrain while the machine is in operation.

    Mattracks, the original rubber track conversion system manufacturer, released that its RT125 TC track model is now approved for wheeled skid steers with wheelbases 48 in. or greater.

    The RT125 TC already is being used by many customers on articulated loaders, riding trenchers and the Bobcat Toolcat. Supporting up to 12,500 lbs., the Mattracks four track conversion system increases traction by 10-fold while maintaining the same maneuverability and zero turn ability as with tires, the manufacturer said.

    Unlike traditional two track skid steer systems, the 15-in. wide RT125 TC features a rubber torsion suspension system which, along with the four tracks independently oscillating, allows them to conform to the ground and contour with the terrain while the machine is in operation. In turn, this increases the overall machine stability, which is not only important for operator safety, but it provides a much smoother ride and greatly increases ground contact for better traction.

    "Mattracks for skid steers offer many advantages both over tires and traditional skid steer models," said Dan Laux, VP of operations of Mattracks. "Along with the increased traction, mobility and comfort, our customers appreciate that our tracks are extremely easy to install. The average time to convert all four skid steer tires to tracks is less than an hour."

    Ideal for the all-terrain demands of the job site, the RT125 TC features extra-aggressive, industrial-grade rubber track made to easily transition from sand, mud, snow or rock to hard surfaces with ease.

    For more information, call 877/436-7800 or visit www.mattracks.com.




    Today's top stories

    TDOT Eyes 2026 Completion of Highway 127 Bridge

    Yoder & Frey — 'The Original Florida Auction' — Holds Its 50th Annual Sale

    John Deere Premieres Next Phase of P-Tier Dozers With 950 P-Tier, 1050 P-Tier Models

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Hosts Susan G. Komen to Showcase Breast Cancer Awareness-Themed Komatsu PC360LC-11 Excavator

    GDOT Crews Pour New Spans for SR 400 Project

    FAE Sponsors Midwest Sportsmen Classic

    Revived Scout Motors Brand Begins $2B Construction of Electric SUV Plant in S.C.

    Two Large Office Buildings in Fort Mill, S.C., May Be Demolished for New Warehouse Space



     

    Read more about...

    Mattracks Skid Steer Loaders






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA