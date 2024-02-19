Photo courtesy of Mattracks Unlike traditional two track skid steer systems, the 15-in. wide RT125 TC features a rubber torsion suspension system which, along with the four tracks independently oscillating, allows them to conform to the ground and contour with the terrain while the machine is in operation.

Mattracks, the original rubber track conversion system manufacturer, released that its RT125 TC track model is now approved for wheeled skid steers with wheelbases 48 in. or greater.

The RT125 TC already is being used by many customers on articulated loaders, riding trenchers and the Bobcat Toolcat. Supporting up to 12,500 lbs., the Mattracks four track conversion system increases traction by 10-fold while maintaining the same maneuverability and zero turn ability as with tires, the manufacturer said.

Unlike traditional two track skid steer systems, the 15-in. wide RT125 TC features a rubber torsion suspension system which, along with the four tracks independently oscillating, allows them to conform to the ground and contour with the terrain while the machine is in operation. In turn, this increases the overall machine stability, which is not only important for operator safety, but it provides a much smoother ride and greatly increases ground contact for better traction.

"Mattracks for skid steers offer many advantages both over tires and traditional skid steer models," said Dan Laux, VP of operations of Mattracks. "Along with the increased traction, mobility and comfort, our customers appreciate that our tracks are extremely easy to install. The average time to convert all four skid steer tires to tracks is less than an hour."

Ideal for the all-terrain demands of the job site, the RT125 TC features extra-aggressive, industrial-grade rubber track made to easily transition from sand, mud, snow or rock to hard surfaces with ease.

For more information, call 877/436-7800 or visit www.mattracks.com.

