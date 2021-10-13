Mauldin Paving Products announced that Southeastern Equipment will be the authorized sales and support dealer for southeastern Michigan. Southeastern Equipment has two locations and will be covering the Detroit, Lancing and Jackson markets.

Southeastern Equipment also represents the Mauldin product line in Ohio and Indiana.

"Since day one, Southeastern has been committed to their customers and have provided unmatched service in the form of product knowledge, application and technical support. We are excited to continue working with Southeastern Equipment and to have the opportunity to expand the relationship and the customer base," a Mauldin representative said in a press release.

Mauldin manufactures asphalt equipment used in the commercial, residential and municipality sectors with a product line including a range of commercial pavers, graders and asphalt distributors. Mauldin Paving Products offers equipment focused on providing contractors with a superior end result by improving production while reducing maintenance and downtime, the company said.

