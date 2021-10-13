Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Mauldin Adds Southeastern Equipment as Michigan Dealer

Wed October 13, 2021 - Midwest Edition #21
Mauldin Paving Products


Mauldin Paving Products announced that Southeastern Equipment will be the authorized sales and support dealer for southeastern Michigan. Southeastern Equipment has two locations and will be covering the Detroit, Lancing and Jackson markets.

Southeastern Equipment also represents the Mauldin product line in Ohio and Indiana.

"Since day one, Southeastern has been committed to their customers and have provided unmatched service in the form of product knowledge, application and technical support. We are excited to continue working with Southeastern Equipment and to have the opportunity to expand the relationship and the customer base," a Mauldin representative said in a press release.

Mauldin manufactures asphalt equipment used in the commercial, residential and municipality sectors with a product line including a range of commercial pavers, graders and asphalt distributors. Mauldin Paving Products offers equipment focused on providing contractors with a superior end result by improving production while reducing maintenance and downtime, the company said.




Today's top stories

USACE Demolishes Ohio River's Oldest Locks, Dams

Volvo CE Powers Sustainable Future With Largest Range of Electric Machines

Komatsu WA480-8 Yard Loader Offers Versatility Across Multiple Applications

ARA Show Attendees Have a Chance to Win Use of Case CTL for a Year

Gilbane Crews Work to Expand Ahuja Medical Center in Beechwood

UTCA Welcomes Back Members to Its Annual Convention

Tips to Maintain Spreaders During, After Snow Season

ECA's Mike Elliott to Retire



 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Business News Mauldin Michigan paving Southeastern Equipment Co., Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo