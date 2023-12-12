Chadwick BaRoss is a new dealer of Mauldin Paving Products.

Mauldin Paving Products announced Chadwick BaRoss as its newest authorized dealer for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

With a proven track record of excellence in the construction equipment industry, Chadwick BaRoss will now offer Mauldin's full line of commercial paving products to customers in the region.

"We look forward to a successful partnership that enhances accessibility and support for Mauldin products in the Northeast," the company said.

For more information, visit www.4amauldin.com and www.chadwick-baross.com.

Today's top stories