Mauldin Redesigns M415XT Maintainer

Mauldin Paving Products has redesigned its M415XT maintainer. The M415XT, which now comes standard with a Cummins 3.8L Tier IV engine with 130 hp, is propelled using two hydraulically-powered solid axles, giving the machine better traction in all scenarios over its predecessor's planetary driven system. The new solid axles also have allowed for an all-new 4-wheel steer mode, keeping the machines tight turning radius for easy maneuverability.

All implements on the M415XT are now controlled through a single joystick. The intuitive new design helps increase operator productivity while complementing operator comfort.

The M413XT was known for its versatility with front and rear quick attachments with hydraulic capabilities. The new M415XT still has these with the new ability to run HI FLOW hydraulic attachments, which can be controlled variably on command from the joystick.

Also new for the M415XT is an interactive 7in color digital display, which shows all necessary engine gauges and allows to change settings on the machine controls.

The M415XT comes standard with its front-loading bucket and boom. The boom will clear 10 ft. (3m) dump truck boards and has a ¾ cu. yd. (.5 cu m) capacity with a 1-ton (.9 t) lifting capacity. New for the M415XT is a bucket auto-level feature so the bucket will always maintain its level at any boom height.

For more information, visit www.4amauldin.com.