Maverick Environmental Equipment announced it has taken a new and exciting step forward in the development of its business and ability to service customers and grow together with them across all business areas. Maverick has merged with Grand Equipment Company of Hudsonville, Mich., a portfolio company of Cognitive Capital Partners (CCP).

Headquartered in Alma, Mich., Maverick is an equipment dealer of aggregate processing, waste recycling and environmental equipment, parts, attachments and services. Spanning four locations across Michigan, Ohio and California, Maverick offers multiple products from leading OEMs in the material processing and handling space.

"Our business has experienced tremendous growth during our first seven years, directly attributable to our top-of-the-line OEMs and our incredible team of employees," said Tim Smith and Charlie Stahl, co-founders of Maverick. "The quality of our brands along with the people we have supporting them will continue to be imperative to our continued success.

"Our new partnership with Grand Equipment Company unlocks incredible strategic value. This partnership not only improves our footprint, offerings and service, but lays the groundwork for continued success in the equipment industry."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Maverick team," said Jeff Grasman, chief executive officer of Grand Equipment. "Maverick is a highly recognized leader in the aggregate processing space and the combination of the two companies is a powerful step in the right direction as we continue to expand our geographic footprint, equipment offerings and service coverage. We see an incredible opportunity to better serve both our customers."

Maverick recently expanded its footprint into California to better serve the western markets. This operation is headed up by John O'Neill, a recognized leader in the aggregate industry. As a founding partner of Maverick and following a successful career as vice president of global sales of McCloskey International, he is now fully active in the management of the new company.

"We couldn't be more excited to start our partnership with Maverick," said Billy Smith, partner of CCP. "Tim and Charlie have done a tremendous job building Maverick from the ground up and the strategic partnership with Grand will help elevate both businesses to the next level."

"To our customers, we are looking forward to continuing to service your needs and as always, we are ready and able to support you however we can. There will be no changes in how you interact with us, your sales and service contacts will remain the same and are always available if you have any further questions," said Smith, Stahl and O'Neill. "Thank you for your business, your support, and your trust in Maverick Environmental and we look forward to meeting you all soon."

D.A. Davidson acted as the exclusive investment advisor for Maverick on the transaction.

About Maverick Environmental Equipment

Maverick Environmental Equipment is a dealer and distributor of critical infrastructure and environmental equipment, parts and service. The company has evolved from a team of equipment industry veterans that have been dedicated to its market for more than 20 years. Maverick focuses on machinery solutions used in environmental applications including aggregate processing, waste recycling, forestry and biomass processing.

Maverick's headquarters is centrally located in Alma, Mich., allowing for fast response times on equipment, parts and service. The company has additional locations in Newbury, Ohio, and Bremen, Ohio, as well as its newest location in Perris, Calif.

For more information, visit maverickenvironmentalequipment.com.

About Grand Equipment

Based in Hudsonville, Mich., Grand is a full-service heavy equipment dealer and rental company for new and used equipment, related parts and supporting services throughout Michigan and surrounding states. Grand maintains one of the youngest rental fleets in the industry, comprised of heavy equipment including dump trucks, loaders, bulldozers, excavators, backhoes, telehandlers and trailers, among other equipment.

The company's mission is to provide industry-leading customer service and product support to help its customers minimize costly downtime on the job. They utilize a customer-centric focus and partnership approach with leading OEMs in the heavy equipment space to provide the best equipment and service in the industry.

For more information, visit grandequipment.com.

About Cognitive Capital

Based in Chicago, Ill., Cognitive Capital is a private equity investment firm that focuses on partnering with leading businesses that excel in technical business services and niche industrial manufacturing. Cognitive Capital typically invests between $10m and $50m per company and seeks platforms with $3m to $20m of EBITDA. CCR's fund structure provides flexible, long-term capital with flexible investment horizons to maximize value creation.

For more information, visit cognitivecap.com.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Mont., and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,525 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

