To help landscapers improve the efficiency of their trenching projects, Ditch Witch has introduced the updated C24X walk-behind trencher.

Originally designed to maximize performance and ROI on a variety of trenching jobs, the C24X maintains the same efficient design as the other CX-series Ditch Witch trenchers but with an enhanced engine to improve performance and simplify maintenance, according to the manufacturer.

The C24X boasts a 24-hp Honda engine that is now fuel-injected to improve performance and reduce maintenance frequency. The new engine also has eliminated the choke to ease machine start-up and includes throttle by wire to simplify maintenance.

The enhanced engine offers more head shaft horsepower to the ground as well, and an updated auger shaft support to allow any bricks and rocks to pass more easily.

Aside from the engine improvements, the C24X offers the ability to create a trench depth of 36 in. and a width of 6 in. The C24X also maintains the Ditch Witch exclusive CX track system. Designed to improve traction while keeping a compact footprint, the right track is longer to keep more track on the ground, while the shorter left track keeps the C16X easily maneuverable.

"Demand for underground construction work is booming right now and contractors are looking for solutions to improve their efficiency. The enhanced C24X is designed to meet those needs by improving performance and reducing downtime, allowing contractors to finish jobsite tasks quickly and move on to their next job," said Brant Kukuk, compact equipment product manager at Ditch Witch.

