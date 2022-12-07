The Mazio tilt-rotator features a hydraulic quick coupler that allows the operator to remain in the cab while changing tools.

Mazio will have its experts on hand in the West Hall, at booth # W43211, during ConExpo-Con/AGG, March 14 to 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. Visitors will learn how Mazio's attachments will help them save time and money in the quarry and on the job site.

Mazio's newest innovation for 2023 is the tilt-rotator for excavators. Tilt-rotators have seen great interest in Europe, and they are growing in popularity within the United States.

These supplemental attachments work with excavator tools, such as grapples, buckets, or shears, to provide more versatility and precision. They not only rotate 360 degrees, but they also tilt side-to-side by up to 55 degrees. This ability reduces the need for the operator to move the excavator while performing tasks — increasing productivity and efficiency.

The Mazio tilt-rotator features a hydraulic quick coupler that allows the operator to remain in the cab while changing tools. It enjoys maintenance-free operation, with no grease points and no cylinders. It allows access to narrow spaces and on urban projects with large or small equipment.

In addition to the tilt-rotator, the Mazio booth will feature its complete line of demolition tools; hydraulic breakers; and wear tips for grinders, breakers, shears, crushers, pulverizers and processors.

Mazio's experts work in tandem with its dealers to provide producers and contractors with guidance on ways to increase their productivity and profits, helping them to ensure success.

Mazio Attachments LLC is an Italian manufacturer of specialized attachments for the construction, demolition, recycling, mining, aggregates, excavation, scrap and forestry industries. With engineering and manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Italy and Colombia, Mazio designs its distinctive purple attachments to work with all makes and sizes of carrier machine, from hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, and backhoes to wheel loaders, tele-handlers, and more.

Mazio attachments are available through a growing dealer network or direct, depending on location. The company offers immediate delivery for spare parts and service, and field training for operators.

For more information, call 561/766-0899, e-mail [email protected], or visit www.mazio.us.

Today's top stories