MB Crusher Opens Second Location

Wed January 19, 2022 - National Edition
MB Crusher


MB Crusher will now have two locations in the United States, covering both the east and west coasts, enabling the company to provide solutions and assistance regardless of time zones.

"Now, our customers no longer have to worry about how long it will take a unit to arrive to their location," the company said. "Instead, our customers can focus on staying productive on their job site. And when their unit arrives, they can get right into recycling and reusing material."

MB Crusher's fully operational branch is located in Kernersville, N.C. This new office is larger than the Reno office, and comes with a fully stocked warehouse and a demo area.

For more information, visit www.mbcrusher.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




