An updated look for the McCloskey product line is being unveiled. The new design maintains the globally recognized color brand, protecting its equity, while infusing it with a new look in line with exciting new products being introduced at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas.

Located in the Silver Lot at Stand S5411, the 15,000-plus sq.ft. space showcases the newest products from McCloskey International, as well as new features designed in collaboration with key customer input. Of note, the new color scheme brings a consistent colored chassis and galvanized steel handrails, creating a unified and a more contemporary look across the product range.

"As McCloskey and its allied brands grow in response to rising demand globally, we continually are seeking new ways to enhance the brand while ensuring we maintain the equity we have built over time," said Toni Laaksonen, SVP, McCloskey International.

"This update reflects our commitment to the foundation built on the McCloskey green while refreshing the product line with a modern approach."

The world is facing some major challenges, and North America is no exception. The increasingly urgent search for carbon-neutral and emission reduced sustainable products has led McCloskey to develop a number of options for its customers, including electric and dual power (hybrid) alternatives.

ConExpo 2023 will house a S190 Dual Power screener along with an ST100TVR Dual Power stacker as representative of the advances in McCloskey's product innovation. Crushers also are rolling out in electric versions in 2023, including the J4E and J6E, with more products entering the market throughout the year.

A 1,200 sq.ft. information pavilion provides a bird's eye view of the equipment, as well as a venue for customers to meet and mingle with dealers from around the world. McCloskey's allied brands, McCloskey Environmental and MWS Washing Systems will be showcased in the main pavilion, along with an Aftermarket display and information zone to meet with representatives on the broad offering of after sales support and services available.

Products on display at the show represent all categories of McCloskey equipment, as well as those from McCloskey Environmental and MWS Equipment.

For more information, visit www.mccloskeyinternational.com.

