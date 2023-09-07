McCoy Group Inc., a family-owned company based in Dubuque, Iowa, is expanding its business base into Tennessee and Kentucky with the purchase of eight John Deere Construction and Forestry stores from Meade Tractor Inc. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in early October 2023. MCF plans to retain the current Meade Tractor Construction and Forestry employees as part of the acquisition. This expansion will bring the number of McCoy Construction and Forestry John Deere stores to 24, located throughout the Midwest.

"We are proud and excited to announce another expansion with our John Deere division. A continued thanks to all McCoy Group employees that make these opportunities possible," said Greg McCoy, president and CEO of McCoy Group Inc.

"As we continue to expand this business unit the passion for customer service will remain our focus," said Jeff Herkert, MCF president. "We are excited by the possibilities this new chapter brings for our new and existing customers, employees, John Deere and the entire McCoy Group family."

"This partnership will be an outstanding opportunity for Meade Tractor's construction and forestry customers and most importantly for Meade's valuable Construction and Forestry employees," said Chuck Meade, president of Meade Tractor. "The McCoy family has a remarkable track record with customers and employees dating all the way back to 1958. They recognize the expertise and relationships the Meade team brings to their group. Both organizations are sure to benefit from the sharing of best practices, as two strong teams meld together to become one high-performing unit under the McCoy Construction and Forestry brand. Meade Tractor will continue to expand its existing John Deere agriculture and turf dealerships and we look forward to partnering with McCoy to advance the John Deere brand in our respective markets."

The new McCoy Construction and Forestry locations will join a growing organization that is already home to six subsidiaries including 26 Midwest-based Freightliner dealerships — Truck Country and Stoops — and 51- terminal bulk tank transportation companies Foodliner and Quest Liner.

The McCoy Group Inc. is the parent company for six subsidiaries engaged in the truck, transportation and construction and forestry industries, and is wholly owned and operated by the McCoy family.

Truck Country and Stoops Freightliner-Quality Trailer are a group of 26 Freightliner/Western Star truck and Wabash trailer dealerships in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Additionally, the McCoy transportation group consists of Foodliner and Quest Liner. McCoy Construction and Forestry serves customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

For more information, visit https://mccoygroup.net/

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories