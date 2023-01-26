The total project cost of $39.8 million, includes $36.8 million for construction and $3 million for engineering, according to Shanteé Felix, media relations manager of the MDOT SHA office of communications. (Photo courtesy of MDOT SHA)

A $39.8 million project began in Maryland to rehabilitate bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges in Baltimore County.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) project is located at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County.

Interstate highway safety and ride quality at the interchange are the reported benefits.

MDOT SHA advertised the project contract for bidders in April 2022 and opened bids June 2022. The contract was awarded to Wagman Heavy Civil Inc. of York, Pa. Work began in December 2022 and is anticipated to be complete by summer 2025, weather permitting.

The total project cost of $39.8 million, includes $36.8 million for construction and $3 million for engineering, according to Shanteé Felix, media relations manager of the MDOT SHA office of communications.

Over the course of the project, crews will conduct the following activities: install latex-modified concrete (LMC) overlays on bridge decks; replace existing concrete parapets (side barriers) and bridge deck overhangs; asphalt approach paving; repair of structural steel; replacement of bridge drain inlets, joints, concrete curbs and slope protection; and upgrade traffic barriers and drainage.

MDOT SHA will perform the rehabilitation work on the following bridges:

I-95 Ramp C (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 North), crossing I-695.

I-695 Ramp C (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 North) crossing I-95 Ramp G (I-95 South to I-695 Outer Loop).

I-95 North crossing I-695 Ramp C (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 North) and Ramp G (I-95 South to I-695 Outer Loop).

I-95 South crossing Ramp I (I-95 North to I-695 Inner Loop).

I-95 South crossing I-695.

I-95 South crossing over Ramp C (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 North).

I-95 Ramp G (I-95 South to I-695 Outer Loop) crossing I-695.

I-95 North crossing I-695.

I-95 North and Ramp H (Ramp from I-95 North to I-695 Outer Loop) crossing Sulphur Spring Road.

I-95 South and Ramp D (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 South), crossing Sulphur Spring Road.

Work requiring temporary lane and ramp closures will take effect overnights, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day, Sunday evenings to Friday mornings. Crews will use digital message boards, signs and barrels to direct and detour drivers safely through the work zone.

"The purpose of the project is to address concrete bridge decks before they receive a poor rating, and to upgrade existing bridge parapets to meet current safety criteria," Felix said. "Proactively addressing bridge deck condition will avoid the need for major rehabilitation or replacement of these structures, which are located on a heavily traveled section of the interstate highway system."

Felix said that contractors reported that the main challenge associated with project is that the scope is complete rehabilitation of 10 existing bridges, including removal and replacement of deck surface and parapets while maintaining traffic through one of the busiest interchanges (I-95/I-695) in the Baltimore region.

"Any time you are rehabilitating structures you are dealing with unknown conditions, and adjustments typically have to be made with the means and methods of construction to adjust in a timely manner to those conditions," Felix said. "Additionally, the work zones are very small and work is typically done at night under maintenance of traffic. Proper planning is critical to perform the work safely and efficiently. Motorists are urged to slow down in the work zone and pay close attention."

Felix stated that the project is unique in that 10 bridges are under construction simultaneously and sequencing of construction is very linear due to the phasing required to maintain traffic through the project corridor.

"There are also three different types of bridges being rehabilitated — voided concrete slab, steel girder and concrete box girder," she said.

Approximately 50 people are reportedly assigned to the job.

Major subcontractors include P Flanigan for asphalt paving; IVS for hydro demolition; Sunrise for MOT; Site Services for E&S Controls; Interlock for rebar installation; Donegel for scarification; and Priceless for pavement markings.

Major equipment used on the job by Wagman includes numerous mini-excavators with breakers for the demolition; Bid-Well roller pavers for placement of bridge decks; and latex mixers for furnishing LMC concrete.

Major equipment used by Flanigan includes pavers, rollers and a transfer buggy.

Major equipment used by IVS includes a hydro demolition machine, high pressure pumps and vacuum trucks.

The project includes 2,300 cu. yds. of concrete, 550 cu. yds. of latex-modified concrete, and 30,000 tons of asphalt.

According to a press release, to improve work zone safety, MDOT SHA has deployed Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras along I-95 at the I-695 interchange work area.

SafeZones mobile enforcement vehicles rotate among designated construction zones along controlled-access highways with posted speed limits of 45 mph or higher. Crews place large signs in advance of the work zones to alert drivers of automated speed enforcement use. A speed trailer displaying the posted speed limit and drivers' speeds in advance of the enforcement vehicle will be on site.

A 21-day warning period began Dec. 12 for southbound I-95 motorists exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 mph. A 21-day warning period for northbound I-95 motorists began Dec. 27. After the 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police began reviewing and authorizing citations. By law, if a vehicle is recorded traveling at or above a specified rate over the posted speed limit, a fine will be issued to the vehicle's registered owner. The posted speed is 55 mph in this area.

MDOT SHA reports that speeding violations have decreased by more than 90 percent in areas where the SafeZones program is deployed. Nationally, four out of five people injured in a work zone crash are passengers or drivers, not workers. ASE is currently deployed in eight other work zones in Maryland. For more information about the SafeZones program, visit www.safezones.maryland.gov.

Maryland's Move Over Law requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency. CEG

