    MDS Announces New M518R Compact Recycling Trommel

    Wed May 08, 2024 - National Edition
    terex


    The new M518R provides a versatile screening solution that can adapt to diverse operational requirements
    Photo courtesy of Terex
    The new M518R provides a versatile screening solution that can adapt to diverse operational requirements

    MDS, a manufacturer of specialist screening equipment, announced the launch of its new M518R compact recycling trommel.

    With a suite of new features and benefits designed to elevate performance and efficiency, the M518R excels in screening a variety of materials, including compost, green waste, biomass, municipal waste and more, according to the manufacturer.

    Ideal for Small to Medium-Sized Operations

    The M518R is well-suited for small to medium-sized operations and contractors, particularly those with limited space and a need for easy transportation. Featuring a 180-degree radial fines conveyor, the machine offers efficient material handling, providing a radial stockpile capacity of up to 22,954 cu. ft.

    Its compact dimensions and efficient folding mechanism of the radial conveyor ensure straightforward transportation, fitting neatly onto a standard 26-ft.-long trailer. Additionally, notable improvements in service access compared to the previous generation set a high standard for accessibility and maintenance ease. Overall, these features solidify the M518R as a highly efficient option within its class.

    Enhanced Productivity With Remote-Controlled Conveyor Swivel

    One of the many standout features of the M518R is its remote-controlled conveyor swivel, enabling operators to adjust positioning effortlessly during operation. This functionality minimizes downtime and enhances productivity, reflecting a commitment to providing solutions that emphasise operational efficiency and user convenience.

    "At MDS, we are continuously striving to innovate and produce machines that give our customers the edge they need to be successful in their own operations," said Steven Keenan, engineering manager at MDS. "Our new M518R machine is a good example of this and provides a versatile screening solution that can adapt to diverse operational requirements while bringing efficiency and value to recycling operations worldwide."

    For more information, visit terex.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




