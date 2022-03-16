Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, announced its new "Make Your Move to Mecalac" video series that showcases the unique capabilities of its MCR crawler skid excavator line.

The videos demonstrate the MCR's advantages compared to similar machines in terms of speed, maneuvering in tight spaces, cab access, placing material below grade and more.

"Challenging the conventional way products are designed and better serving the user are key drivers for Mecalac product development," said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America.

"Contractors have many options for compact equipment in the North American market, but we didn't come here to offer more of the same. We came to bring something new that will make a difference on a job site. Our video series shows just that: the unique capabilities of the MCR that can take a contractor to new levels of productivity."

The first video in the series focuses on the lifting capacity of the 12,600-lb. (5,700 kg) 6MCR compared to a traditional mini excavator and shows the machine's ability to effortlessly lift a 4,850-lb. (2,200 kg) box. Other videos in the series will focus on topics such as:

how the boom design maximizes lifting power and increases stability to outperform similar sized excavators

how switching the bucket for a set of forks transforms the MCR into a highly maneuverable material handler

how the MCR can effortlessly dig and swing up to dump into a truck without repositioning

Comprised of three models, the 6MCR, 8MCR and 10MCR, Mecalac's line of compact skid excavators offers enhanced speed, productivity and compact operation to a variety of industries and applications, including construction, landscaping, utility, demolition and more. The machines provide the swiftness of a skid steer with the 360-degree rotation of an excavator for versatility and travel speeds two times faster than any small excavator, according to the manufacturer.

The MCR offers all the benefits of a traditional excavator and so much more, making it possible reduce the number of machines needed on a job site.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

