Metso Increases Service Availability With FEMCO Holdings Agreement

Mon April 06, 2020 - National Edition
Metso


Metso maintains the largest installed base of metal recycling equipment in the industry. Customers range from large multinational scrap yards and leading players in the automotive industry to steelworks and local family-run scrap yards.

Metso has signed a service partner agreement with FEMCO Holdings LLC that will provide service support for metal recycling equipment throughout North America.

FEMCO, a national machine repair, field service and rebuild company, has been in the scrap, demolition and recycling industry for more than 50 years and has a strong reputation for quality, reliable and responsive services.

As a Metso authorized service provider, FEMCO's experienced team will bolster service offerings for Metso's broad metal recycling equipment line of shredders, pre-shredders, shears, balers, briquetters and loggers.

"We've had a project-based relationship with FEMCO, and quickly recognized how well their expertise, professionalism and high standards fit with our values," said Mark Haire, vice president, metal recycling Americas, Metso. "With a mutual commitment to customer success, this formalized relationship elevates our emergency repair services and expands our lifecycle service programs."

FEMCO's national footprint of facilities and service equipment ensures the right equipment and resources to meet customer field service needs, including 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week emergency response, according to the company.

"We are very excited about this partnership and the opportunity to align with an industry leading OEM like Metso," said Brad Kerkhoff, vice president sales and marketing, FEMCO Machine. "Together, we will provide customers with world-class customer support throughout the lifecycle of their equipment."

Featured Solutions for Scrap Processing

Through robust brands, extensive engineering innovation and a commitment to customer success, Metso maintains one of the largest installed bases of metal recycling equipment in the industry. Customers range from large multinational scrap yards and leading players in the automotive industry to steelworks and local family-run scrap yards.

Bolstered by Metso's corporate resources and global support programs, Metso's Metal Recycling continues to build upon the success of Lindemann and Texas Shredder product families. Metso's solutions are designed with modern technology and high safety standards to help drive sustainable improvements in performance and profitability within its customers' businesses.

For more information on Metso's featured recycling solutions, visit www.metso.com/metal-recycling.



