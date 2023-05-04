The change of the parent company name Metso Corporation is effective starting May 4, 2023, but globally the change will be implemented in a phased manner.

Metso Outotec's annual general meeting (AGM) approved the board of directors' proposal to change the company name to Metso Corporation.

"After the successful integration of Metso and Outotec, we will focus on growing a strong unified Metso company and brand," said President and CEO of Metso Pekka Vauramo.

"We have combined two valuable companies into one strong Metso. Our focus is clear: we continue enabling sustainable modern life and transforming the industry with a clear strategy and strong culture, supported by a name that is short yet established and well recognized among all our stakeholders. Services are an extremely important part of our business, requiring a strong name."

Outotec continues as a product brand and carries significant value as the name of some key technologies and products.

The change of the parent company name Metso Corporation is effective starting May 4, 2023, but globally the change will be implemented in a phased manner. The visual identity of the company remains unchanged, but the new name is reflected in the company logo.

Metso Outotec's Executive Team has been renamed Metso Leadership Team (MLT).

