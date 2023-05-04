List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Metso Outotec's Name Changes to Metso

    Thu May 04, 2023 - National Edition
    Metso


    The change of the parent company name Metso Corporation is effective starting May 4, 2023, but globally the change will be implemented in a phased manner.
    The change of the parent company name Metso Corporation is effective starting May 4, 2023, but globally the change will be implemented in a phased manner.

    Metso Outotec's annual general meeting (AGM) approved the board of directors' proposal to change the company name to Metso Corporation.

    "After the successful integration of Metso and Outotec, we will focus on growing a strong unified Metso company and brand," said President and CEO of Metso Pekka Vauramo.

    "We have combined two valuable companies into one strong Metso. Our focus is clear: we continue enabling sustainable modern life and transforming the industry with a clear strategy and strong culture, supported by a name that is short yet established and well recognized among all our stakeholders. Services are an extremely important part of our business, requiring a strong name."

    Outotec continues as a product brand and carries significant value as the name of some key technologies and products.

    The change of the parent company name Metso Corporation is effective starting May 4, 2023, but globally the change will be implemented in a phased manner. The visual identity of the company remains unchanged, but the new name is reflected in the company logo.

    Metso Outotec's Executive Team has been renamed Metso Leadership Team (MLT).

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Bringing Sophistication to Construction Technology

    Case Breaks New Ground With Its First-of-its-Kind Lease Program for Heavy Excavators

    Turner Delivering $300M Austin Hospital

    North American Pilot Will Test Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator

    Terex Equipment Services Announces National Competition for Technicians

    Downtown Recreation Complex Building Project Gets Going in Ocean City, Md.

    Ignite Offers Customers Opportunity to Find Right Fit

    VIDEO: Genovesi Construction's Shift to Commercial Work Pays Dividends



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Business News Metso Recycling






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA