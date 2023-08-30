Milwaukee took center stage in the Midwest transportation world Aug. 14 to 16 as Wisconsin hosted the annual meeting for the Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials (MAASTO). Transportation leaders and industry partners across 10 Midwest states gathered to share best practices, learn about transportation innovations and network with each other to help shape the transportation landscape in the Midwest for years to come.

"MAASTO is a unique opportunity for our Mid America states to gather, learn from each other and work together to solve regional transportation issues," said Minnesota Transportation Commissioner and MAASTO President Nancy Daubenberger. "I'm grateful to all of our colleagues across the region for joining us this week and especially to the Wisconsin DOT for their hospitality and all the work that went into hosting a productive conference."

MAASTO is an organization that helps foster the development, operation and maintenance of an integrated and balanced transportation system that serves the transportation needs of its member states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. It is affiliated with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

Highlights of the MAASTO 2023 annual meeting include:

Administrator of the US DOT's Federal Highway Administration, Shailen Bhatt, provided opening ceremony remarks and updated attendees on federal transportation priorities.

Breakout sessions on key transportation topics impacting the Midwest, including the latest on connected and automated vehicle technology, updates on electric vehicle infrastructure, innovations in public engagement techniques and much more.

The meeting also was a showcase for the state of Wisconsin and the city of Milwaukee as attendees experienced much of what the Cream City has to offer, including restaurants, entertainment and tours of city attractions like the Milwaukee Museum of Art, American Family Field and Port Milwaukee.

"At such an important time for transportation infrastructure, it was an honor to welcome MAASTO to Milwaukee and host productive conversations that will lead to greater innovation, safety and efficiencies in our states," Secretary Craig Thompson said. "This conference succeeds because MAASTO members are committed to building meaningful partnerships and finding solutions together to best serve the public."

Thompson served as the president of MAASTO from 2020-2021. He is currently serving as the vice president of AASHTO and will take over as AASHTO president in 2024.

MAASTO 2023 would not have been a success without the commitment of countless WisDOT employees who stepped up to help plan, organize and present at the three-day event. Wisconsin remains committed to key partnerships to improve transportation in Wisconsin and across the Midwest.

For more information, visit maasto.net.

