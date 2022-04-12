(Minnesota Department of Transportation photo)

More than 230 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota's roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure; improve safety and mobility; and support jobs will be worked on across the state this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced March 31.

The planned 2022 construction projects include 184 road and bridge projects, plus 51 multimodal projects that will improve airports, water ports and transit infrastructure.

"Minnesotans will soon see work zones popping up throughout the state," said MnDOT interim Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. "Each of these projects represents an investment in a more efficient and reliable transportation system for all people. As always, safety is MnDOT's top priority – so we urge motorists to pay attention to signage in work zones, slow down and put away distractions behind the wheel. Everyone, including our hardworking road and construction workers, deserves to get home safely."

The 2022 state construction program remains unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), as the federal appropriation bill was just passed by Congress in mid-March and the Minnesota State Legislature must still approve budget authority before MnDOT can spend additional federal funds.

For an overview of the 2022 state construction program, including maps and full project lists, visit mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages also include information about construction schedules, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.

Minnesotans can also stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media and signing up to receive email updates for specific topics or projects, and visiting mndot.gov.

Significant projects in northwest Minnesota this year include:

Resurfacing and improving safety on Highway 71 north of Bemidji with eight redesigned intersections.

Reconstruct Highways 75 and 175 in Hallock. The project will widen and improve sidewalks; create boulevards; update pedestrian ramps to meet ADA requirements; and improve lighting.

Resurfacing of the eastbound Highway 2 lanes between Fosston and Erskine and the westbound lanes in McIntosh. An additional sealcoat in Fosston will restripe Highway 2, in the city, from a four-lane to a three-lane section with a single-lane in each direction and a center turn lane.

Replace 13 culverts and construct two right-turn lanes for eastbound traffic on Highway 1 near Redby to improve safety and drainage.

