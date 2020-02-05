--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Minnich Introduces 50 CC Back Pack Vibrator at World of Concrete 2020

Wed February 05, 2020 - National Edition
Minnich Manufacturing


Minnich’s 50 cc back pack concrete vibrator is equipped with many new features, including a removable throttle assembly which enables operators to relocate the throttle for easy and comfortable operation. The new Auto Vibe CC vibrator monitoring system is designed to simplify hydraulic paving vibrator monitoring during heavy highway and airport paving processes.

Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, introduced the new 50 cc gas-powered back pack concrete vibrator at World of Concrete 2020 in Las Vegas (Booth C4213).

Driven by a powerful Honda 50 cc motor with an ergonomically designed, fully adjustable harness, the lightweight 20.5-lb. back pack concrete vibrator offers operators outstanding mobility, reliable performance, superior comfort, and reduced fatigue during concrete consolidation. The 50 cc unit joins the 35 cc model in the Minnich back pack vibrator lineup.

The Honda GX50 general-purpose engine expands the Minnich mini 4-stroke vibrator lineup with a model that offers high output and light weight for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency in more demanding commercial and rental applications. Featuring a compact and lightweight design, the GX50 is the first Honda 4-stroke model in the two-horsepower class that is 360-degrees inclinable during operation and storage.

Minnich's 50 cc back pack concrete vibrator is equipped with many new features, including a removable throttle assembly which enables operators to relocate the throttle for easy and comfortable operation. All core/casings and vibrator heads are interchangeable between all Minnich gas-powered and electric flex shaft units with the true universal quick disconnect system, giving contractors equipment flexibility.

Additional benefits include easy starting, low noise, simple maintenance, superb acceleration, and low fuel and oil consumption.

Minnich also showcased two other new products at the show: the Auto Vibe CC vibrator monitoring system and new poly-coated vibrator heads.

New Auto Vibe CC Simplifies Paving Vibrator Monitoring

The new Auto Vibe CC vibrator monitoring system is designed to simplify hydraulic paving vibrator monitoring during heavy highway and airport paving processes. A new, high-visibility, all-weather touch screen monitor offers easy navigation. All electrical connections feature Deutsch harness connectors for easy connections and service. The paving vibrator system is easy to install and features remote access to Minnich Manufacturing for field support.

Poly-Coated Vibrator Heads

To add protection against chipping epoxy-coated rebar, Minnich also released its poly-coated vibrator heads.

"We are excited to unveil our latest innovations to help concrete contractors and concrete paving superintendents maximize quality," said Rob Minnich, president/chief marketing officer (CMO) for Minnich Manufacturing. "And we look forward to backing them with outstanding service and support."

For more information, call 419/903-0010 or visit www.minnich-mfg.com.



