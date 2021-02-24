Equipmentdown-arrow
Minnich Manufacturing Adds Darragh Company to Dealer Network in Mid-South Region

Wed February 24, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Minnich Manufacturing


Darragh Company has 11 locations and the full line of Minnich products are available to all markets.
Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has added Darragh Company to its dealer network in the mid-south region.

"We are very excited to be working with Darragh," said Todd Jurjevic, president/chief sales officer (CSO) of Minnich Manufacturing.

"Working with people who care about their customers and make customer service a priority is exactly the kind of people we like to team up with."

Since its founding in 1906, Darragh Company has expanded to meet the needs of contractors by providing construction materials, supplies, tools and accessories.

"The entire Darragh team is proud to partner with ACDI member, Minnich Manufacturing, to bring the proven quality of their concrete vibrators to customers in our market," said Jason May, marketing manager of Darragh Company.

For more information on Darragh Company, call /5010372-2112 or visit www.darraghcompany.com. For more information on Minnich, call 419/903-0010 or visit www.minnich-mfg.com.




