(L-R) are Cory Winborn, Dennis Thiessen, Ron Fleener and Myron Kadillak, the Vanguard sales team.

Minnich Manufacturing, manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has expanded distribution in the western United States by adding Vanguard Marketing Group as a manufacturer's representative.

Founded in 1976 and located in Hayward, Calif., Vanguard Marketing Group offers sales and service of the full Minnich product line to customers in northern California, northern Nevada and Hawaii.

"We are excited to work with Vanguard to expand distribution in the western U.S.," said Todd Jurjevic, president/chief sales officer of Minnich Manufacturing. "Vanguard is a well-established company that is respected in the industry. We believe they share our same values, especially when it comes to taking care of the customer."

Vanguard Marketing Group is dedicated to serving construction and industrial distribution. Committed to its distribution network, as well as the many quality manufacturers it represents, Vanguard Marketing Group's goal is to provide consistent sales growth and strong market penetration.

"Vanguard is very excited about the idea of getting back into the vibrator business — especially with a solid product line and a company that seems to understand what it takes to gain share and one that wishes to grow," said Ronald Fleener, owner/president of Vanguard. "I think Vanguard and its sales team can bring that growth in our geographical patch."

About Minnich Manufacturing

Since 1968, Minnich Manufacturing has operated with the mission of producing high-quality products that are safe and cost effective for concrete and utility contractors. Minnich Manufacturing produces dowel pin drills, concrete paving vibrators, vibrator monitoring systems and custom-made special application drills.

Based in Mansfield, Ohio, Minnich Manufacturing offers optimum service and technical support through a global network of distributors.

For more information, visit vanguardmarketinggrp.com and minnich-mfg.com.

Today's top stories