The award was presented to Minnich for its dedicated effort and continued partnership toward GOMACO’s business success for 2020 and the years ahead. Minnich Manufacturing is the first-ever recipient of the award.

Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has been recognized as GOMACO Corporation's 2020 Supplier of the Year.

The award was presented to Minnich for its dedicated effort and continued partnership toward GOMACO's business success for 2020 and the years ahead. Minnich Manufacturing is the first-ever recipient of the award.

Minnich and GOMACO have worked together in the concrete paving industry for many decades. Minnich products are used on several of GOMACO's equipment, including the HV-2PE hydraulic internal paving vibrator, the Auto Vibe CC vibrator monitoring system, and most recently, the Stinger electric flex shaft vibrator.

GOMACO, a worldwide leader in concrete construction equipment with headquarters in Ida Grove, Iowa, offers products through a global distributor network for local sales, parts and service expertise. GOMACO has a full line of concrete paving equipment to meet today's concrete challenges.

"At Minnich, we pride ourselves on service and developing innovative products that solve contractors' problems," said Todd Jurjevic, president/chief sales officer (CSO) of Minnich Manufacturing. "Receiving this award from GOMACO is an honor and the reason our team continues to believe in making service a priority."

Minnich Manufacturing is committed to offering support and concrete products to maximize jobsite productivity.

For more information about Minnich Manufacturing, visit www.minnich-mfg.com.

Today's top stories