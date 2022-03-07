List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Minnich Manufacturing Educates Dealer Network Through Minnich University

Mon March 07, 2022 - National Edition
Minnich Manufacturing


Twelve members of the Farrell Equipment & Supply team visited Minnich and learned about the entire line of Minnich vibrators and drills, took a factory tour and benefited from hands-on experience with the products.
Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, recently launched Minnich University — a program aimed at educating Minnich dealer sales teams with essential product knowledge and hands-on demonstrations.

Minnich University is held four times a year at Minnich Manufacturing in Mansfield, Ohio, with two sessions in the spring and two sessions in the fall. Taking place over the course of two days, each session includes a factory tour, company information, product and sales education, and demonstrations. Dealers send members of their sales, marketing and store management teams to participate and gain a better understanding of Minnich and its products.

The hands-on product demonstrations are a beneficial aspect of the sessions. Minnich will set up a drill or concrete vibrator and give participants the opportunity to operate it and practice its functions firsthand — all under the supervision of a Minnich product expert.

The aim of the sessions is to provide a positive learning environment for dealers so they can obtain an effective understanding of Minnich products, collaborate and feel a sense of teamwork and support from other Minnich representatives, and empower themselves with vital product knowledge to boost their confidence when working with customers.

"At Minnich, we believe in education and relationships," said Rob Minnich, president/chief marketing officer (CMO) of Minnich Manufacturing. "Our goal is to have dealers leave Minnich University feeling confident and well-educated about our products. We are always excited for people to see our facility and meet our people, as they speak volumes about who we are."

The most recent session hosted Minnich dealer Farrell Equipment & Supply from Eau Claire, Wis. Twelve members of the Farrell team visited Minnich and learned about the entire line of Minnich vibrators and drills, took a factory tour and benefited from hands-on experience with the products.

"My biggest takeaway from Minnich University is how simple everything is. It's honest, high-quality manufacturing," said Ryan Johnson, sales representative of Farrell Equipment & Supply. "I'm glad the sessions focused on the core points of everything so we could get a basic, solid understanding of the products. This will help me remember some of the key selling points of all the equipment to help us grow as a dealer."

Minnich has continually invested in dealer partnerships over the years and is committed to providing education and support.

For more information, call 419/903-0010 or visit www.minnich-mfg.com.




