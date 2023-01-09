Minnich Manufacturing is unveiling a new, modernized brand look to signify a new era for the concrete vibrator and drill manufacturer.

The rebrand introduces a new company logo, product branding and company values with a nod to Minnich's 55-year history. The inspiration behind the rebrand is the evolution of Minnich as an innovative manufacturer and the expansion of its product lines.

"We've evolved over the years and want our brand to reflect that. We still design and manufacture concrete vibrators, but we've expanded to include flex shaft vibrators and concrete drills," said Rob Minnich, president/CMO of Minnich Manufacturing. "As we move forward, we'll continue to innovate. Now, our branding will be up to par with those innovations."

Minnich Manufacturing was founded in 1968 to convert concrete paving machines from high-cycle vibrators to hydraulic vibrators. The previous logo included emanating rings, which represented the ripple effect of vibrators. Today, its product line expands beyond the extensive vibrator product line and vibrator monitoring system to include dowel-pin drills, a dust collection system and an upright, lightweight utility drill. The rebrand better represents Minnich's diverse scope of industry-leading products, as well as their culture of innovation, the manufacturer said.

The brand color palette will remain, with black, green and white at the forefront and grey, orange and yellow to support. Alongside the new company logo, the Hornet, Twister and Stinger product logos have been updated to match the new aesthetic. The icon-centric logos make it easy for contractors to recognize the Minnich brand — and help Minnich stand out from other equipment.

Alongside the new look, Minnich is releasing the following company value statement encompassing its goals and aspirations:

As Minnich continues to grow, the company honors its history by remaining a family-owned business founded on producing the highest quality products, with an emphasis on integrity and innovation. Minnich Manufacturing firmly believes "our people make a difference" and will continue to be a key factor in the company's future growth.

For more information, call 419/903-0010 or visit www.minnich-mfg.com.

Today's top stories