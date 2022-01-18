List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Minnich Unveils Controlled Speed Vibrator at World of Concrete 2022

Tue January 18, 2022 - National Edition
Minnich Manufacturing


The CSV is a lightweight, durable, electric flex shaft concrete vibrator controlled through connectivity that uses Bluetooth and the Minnich app through an iOS or Android device.
Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, introduced the new control speed vibrator (CSV) at World of Concrete 2022 in Las Vegas.

The CSV is a lightweight, durable, electric flex shaft concrete vibrator controlled through connectivity that uses Bluetooth and the Minnich app through an iOS or Android device.

Operators can choose between set speeds of 6,000, 8,000, 10,500 and open VPM. Choosing slower vibration speeds lessens material separation and reduces surface blemishes and repairs. Once a speed is chosen, the CSV will maintain that speed as the concrete load changes.

The 15-amp (115-volt) universal motor drives a full line of Minnich shafts and heads, and comes standard with a quick disconnect that adapts to the vibrators of many manufacturers. The CSV has been designed with a soft start that saves energy and mechanical wear on the motor and power system.

"We're excited to offer concrete contractors and concrete paving superintendents new and advanced products to maximize safety, efficiency, and cost savings on the job site," said Rob Minnich, president/chief marketing officer (CMO) of Minnich Manufacturing. "As the construction industry continues to grow, Minnich products can help contractors deliver high-quality results while moving the future of concrete forward."

For more information, call 419/903-0010 or visit www.minnich-mfg.com.




