Premiere of New Demolition and Quarrying ALLU Crusher in Las Vegas

ALLU, the manufacturer of the transformer and processor ranges of material handling attachments, is proud to introduce its latest development: the new ALLU crusher. This will have its global launch at ConExpo/ConAGG in March 2020 in Las Vegas. The new heavy duty range of ALLU crushing attachments is designed to meet the requirements of the demolition, recycling and quarrying industries.

The global launch of the new ALLU crusher series will initially see three crusher models be introduced for excavators in the 10- to 33-ton range. All have features that ease their use and optimize performance, while providing easy maintenance in the field. Among the many customer-focused features included on the new ALLU crushers are:

Reversible crushing: This reduces the potential for jamming, blockages or obstruction with rebar are avoided, all while delivering greater levels of production and reducing the need for any manual involvement in the crushing process.

Feed plate design built into the jaw: Ensures that the feeding function in a fully loaded chamber delivers high rates of production with minimal risk of bridging.

Simple mechanical pin adjustment for output size regulation: Makes the entire crushing process easy and safe with quick adjustment for various output specifications.

The crusher ‘opens like a clam': Through this design, easy and quick replacement of wear parts is ensured through ease of access, saving time spent on maintenance, thereby minimizing risk to operators and maximizing productive crushing.

Jeroen Hinnen, vice president of sales for ALLU Group, says of ALLU's latest development: "By bringing this new product line to market we will be able to provide customers with what they have been looking for. The ALLU transformer range offers unique productivity and efficiency benefits on soft rock and other materials, while the ALLU crusher range enables hard rock, and often troublesome demolition materials, to be effectively reduced.

"We look forward to seeing this truly customer-focused solution reach the market, which will further help quarrying and demolition professionals transform their business. The product will complement the Allu offering and expand the customer base for the company."

Transforming the way you work

As well as giving the new ALLU crusher its premiere at ConExpo/ConAGG, ALLU will also be showing the latest developments from its transformer and processor series, which provide a business focus based on ‘Transforming the way you work'. This essentially translates into efficiency through the solution being a one-stop-shop process enabling the screening, crushing, aerating, mixing and loading all in a one-step operation. This also enables the transforming of profitability as less material goes to landfill, resulting in less expenditure in haulage costs and landfill fees. Available in sizes to suit excavators and loaders from 8 to 160 tons, the transformers facilitate the reuse of material on site, meaning that there is no need to purchase virgin material due to the recycling and utilization of left over materials and the generation of income from it.

As well transforming the way businesses work, all ALLU equipment is focused on helping businesses transforming their green credentials. This is achieved as less material is transported to the jobsite, meaning a reduction in fuel consumption, less material to landfill and the greater efficient utilization of waste materials leading to the support of sustainability. Vitally, this is accomplished as Allu equipment helps transform any carrier - excavator, wheel loader, skid steer, etc. — into a multifunctional tool that will screen, crush, mix, aerate, pulverize and load all in a one-step operation.

Also being exhibited will be the ALLU processor, which is a power mixer attachment that converts any excavator into a powerful and versatile mixing tool capable of penetrating and effectively mixing a variety of difficult materials. Materials suited for the attachment range from clay, silt, peat, sludge and sediment, to dredged material and contaminated soil. Fitted to, and powered by the excavator's hydraulic system, and benefitting from its ability to reach difficult or soft areas, the processor (also available in various sizes and capacities to meet customer requirements) is able to mix materials everywhere the excavator goes. This means that binders or chemical agents can be delivered to the area of the highest mixing shear by an attached 80mm diameter pipe, and injected via a nozzle located between the mixing drums.

In order to both show the breadth of the offering, and to show at first-hand how Allu is able to help transform the way businesses work, the following equipment will be exhibited at the show:

ALLU transformer DL 2-09 with 8 mm TS blades (the thinnest blade model)

ALLU transformer DH 3-17 with 16/32 TS blades

ALLU transformer DH 4-17 with 25/50 TS blades

ALLU transformer M 3-20 with 50 mm TS blades

ALLU processor 300HD

ALLU crusher – global premiere

TS blade structure

All the ALLU transformers will be equipped with the patented and unique TS blade structure, which has been developed by ALLU. The TS blades are a modern development for the screener/crusher market, with ALLU set to deliver new levels of efficiency and productivity with the new blade variations. This new blade structure also will further enable customers to utilize their Allu transformer in more than one way. The TS drums are available with two different blade types: standard blades for screening applications and axe blades when a crushing or shredding effect is required. Blade sizes available include 16 to 32mm, 25 to 50mm and 35mm. The latest Allu development to the TS assembly enables three different fragment sizes from same unit. Fragment size estimation is based on screening comb distance, with it being quick and easy to change from one screening job to another, providing more versatile processing. Due to the TS' self-cleaning design, it allows the best possible capacity even with wet materials, termed a non-clogging structure.

New version of the ALLU Mobile App

For use with the ALLU transformers is the latest version of the ALLU mobile application (ALLU App), which provides an intelligent digital solution for customers and operators to obtain accurate and timely information regarding safe operations at jobsites, thereby maximizing the use of the ALLU equipment. Using IoT technology, the ALLU App provides information about the working hours and the right angle of inclination used by the ALLU transformer. In order to maintain maximum productivity on the site and to minimize equipment downtime, the ALLU App provides information about the ideal maintenance frequency and the changing of wear parts, based on the working hours. Furthermore, the ALLU App provides instructions to guide the operator through safe working methods when using the ALLU attachment throughout the whole operating and ownership process.

