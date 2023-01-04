Monroe Tractor, a distributor of agriculture and construction equipment in New York state, has acquired three Lamb and Webster locations — Springville N.Y., North Java, N.Y., and Grove City, Pa.

This acquisition will enhance Monroe's ability to continue to serve the agricultural industry with the same dedication and customer support Lamb and Webster customers have been accustomed to.

The purchase of the Lamb and Webster locations further increases Monroe Tractor's offering in the agricultural equipment market.

"The combination of the two companies' synergies, Lamb and Webster's expertise in the area for 62 years, and Monroe's vast history as a Case IH dealer, will provide customers with an even greater level of service and support," said Chris Felosky, president of Monroe Tractor.

"The acquisition is also expected to result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase market share," added Janet Felosky, CEO, Monroe Tractor.

Lamb and Webster's locations will now operate as Monroe Tractor and continue to provide Case IH agricultural equipment, as well as many other brands, parts, service and the support customers need. Monroe Tractor is dedicated to keeping the customer's equipment up and running, regardless of brand, the company said.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories